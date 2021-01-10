United States Representative Ted Lieu on Saturday said that the Democrats in the House of Representatives will introduce a legislation on January 11, urging the impeachment of President Donald Trump, reported Reuters. The Democrats are impeaching Trump because of his alleged role in inciting the violence at the US Capitol building on Wednesday.

In a tweet, Lieu said that there were now 180 co-sponsors for the article of impeachment drafted by him along with Congressman David Cicilline, Representative Jamie Raskin and the staff of the House Committee on Judiciary. Lieu was an active participant in the December 2019 House impeachment of Trump that had failed in the Senate.

UPDATE to the update: We’ve just hit 180 cosponsors of the Article of Impeachment drafted by Rep @davidcicilline, @RepRaskin, me and @HouseJudiciary staff.



We will introduce the Article of Impeachment this Monday during the House’s pro forma session. https://t.co/qm7LmXhOgK — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 9, 2021

On Friday, United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had said that the House would move forward to impeach Trump if he didn’t resign immediately. Pelosi had said the House was considering every option, including setting up a commission under the 25th Amendment to recommend Trump’s removal.

“It is the hope of Members that the President will immediately resign,” she had said. “But if he does not, I have instructed the Rules Committee to be prepared to move forward with Congressman Jamie Raskin’s 25th Amendment legislation and a motion for impeachment.”

The Democrats have prepared a four-page draft article of impeachment that includes one article for the “incitement of insurrection”.

Trump had on Thursday conceded defeat to Biden, after peddling election conspiracy theories for months and claiming that the presidential poll had been rigged. On Friday, he said that he would not attend Biden’s inauguration.

At a rally on Wednesday, Trump had urged his supporters to march to the Capitol. A mob had later stormed the Capitol building as members of the Congress were meeting to certify the results of the 2020 presidential elections.

Videos on social media showed the mob shattering the Capitol’s windows and entering the building. One of the rioters even went and sat in the well of the Senate. Lawmakers put on gas masks and crouched under their desks as the police tried to secure the complex. The House was evacuated at first, but it reconvened hours later to certify Biden’s election victory.

Five people died in the violence, including a police officer, and at least 68 were arrested. The incident triggered shock in the US and across the world. Several officials related to the White House and security forces tendered resignations following the incident, while members of Trump’s Cabinet were reportedly discussing the possibility of removing him from the office.