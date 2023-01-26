Play

Fans were euphoric with Shah Rukh Khan returning to the big screen after four years in Pathaan, eclipsing the efforts of those who had fervently declared their intention to boycott the film. A satirical “interview” (video above) portrayed the thoughts of protestors-turned-viewers.

The “interviewee” said he was “paid to protest” but ended up watching the film after getting a free ticket. The first half didn’t feel quite right, he said, because he was in protest mode, but he loved the second half. “And the ‘Jai Hind’ at the end gave me goosebumps,” he said, declaring

“Saw the film once while protesting against it, but will watch it again, this time supporting it,” the “interviewee” added.