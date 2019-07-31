Play

On July 22, India launched its second lunar mission, Chandrayaan-2. The indigenous efforts of the Indian Space Research Organisation earned praises from across the world, including the citizens of neighbouring Pakistan.

Sana Amjad, who has over 217,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel, questioned the citizens of Pakistan on how they felt about Chandrayaan-2. In response, most people said that while they were happy for India’s achievements in space technology, they would like to see Pakistan, too, do better in the field and not rely on China to launch their satellites.

“Both India and Pakistan attained freedom from the British rule at the same time, but India is way ahead of Pakistan. We should learn from them,” one of the respondents said.

