This guy! He rekt CAA, NRC, Godi Media, Modi govt in just 100 seconds! Listen to him! This is our Youth! pic.twitter.com/PcMpbxl17J — 𝕽𝖎𝖆𝖟 𝕬𝖍𝖒𝖊𝖉 (@karmariaz) December 25, 2019

A young man from Jharkhand, who was recorded by a news channel after the election results came from the state, has gone viral on social media for his impassioned argument about what he believes is going wrong in India.

He asserted that the Indian constitution is being torn apart and insulted, and that the public will not stay silent through it. About the election results, he said, “The echo of this blow will be heard for the coming five years.”

The unidentified young man also criticised Indian news and media houses, saying that they were not reporting the truths that people need to be hearing, because they have been “completely bought out.”

His final statement is addressed to the prime minister: “Your jhola will be the first to burn.”

