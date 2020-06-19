'China ka Pradhan Mantri Kim Jong' 🙄pic.twitter.com/hoOTdoyTiZ — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) June 18, 2020

The recent violent stand-off between India and China in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley resulted in the death of at least 20 Indian soldiers. Following the stand-off, various calls to boycott Chinese goods were given. Protestors also took out rallies against China and the Chinese President Xi Jinping.

One such demonstration in West Bengal’s Asansol, however, became a laughing stock when it confused North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un for Jinping.

BJP workers took out a rally with the intention of burning an effigy of the Chinese head of state, but they ended up referring to him as the “Chinese Prime Minister Kim Jong”. The video has been widely circulated on social media.

