The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) on Tuesday, August 10 has released the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE 2021) schedule. The UPJEE 2021 is scheduled to commence on August 31 and conclude on September 4, 2021.

The exam will be held in online mode (CBT) in three shifts — 8.00 AM to 10.30 AM, 12.00 noon to 2.30 PM and 4.00 PM to 6.30 PM. Candidates can download their admit card from August 25, 2021 through their login.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

UPJEE is conducted for candidates seeking admission at polytechnic institutes affiliated with the Board of Technical Education, UP.

The result/score of UPJEE Polytechnic 2021 for all candidates will be declared within 10 days of the examination. This score shall comprise the actual marks obtained in the exam along with the status of those who qualify for appearing in UPJEE (Polytechnic) counseling – 2021.

Candidates shall be offered admission based on their choices, reservation and State Open Rank of UPJEE (POLYTECHNIC)-2021 through a Seat Allocation Process to be announced later. The candidates will be able to make their choices online for branches and institutes at appropriate time.

The verification of documents would be done at the time of Seat Allocation Process/admission, reads the official notice.

Here’s UPJEE 2021 Information Brochure.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.