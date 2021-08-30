The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will release the admit card tomorrow for the Senior Assistant and Junior Assistant-cum-Typist recruitment exam.

The CBRT (Computer Based Recruitment Test) for the Assistant posts will be held on September 6 (Monday) in both morning and afternoon sessions.

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on August 16. However, according to TSPSC, candidates requested postponement citing the upcoming SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2020.

Here’s TSPSC Sr/Jr Assistant exam notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted by TSPSC for vacancies at PV Narsimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University and Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University. There are 15 posts of Senior Assistant and 10 of Junior Assistant Cum Typist at PV Narsimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University while 102 posts of Jr Assistant at Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University on offer