The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the exam calendar for recruitment exams of 2022. The calendar can be accessed and downloaded from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

As per the notification, the exam for Programmer Grade 2/Computer Operator Grade B/Prabandhak (System) Pariksha 2021 and Pravakta (Male/Female) Rajkiya Inter College Main Exam 2020 will be conducted on March 5 and 13, 2022.

The Assistant Professor, Rajkiya Inter College Screening Test 2020 will be held on March 15. The Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/Range Forest Officer (RFO) exam will be conducted on April 3, 2022. Candidates can check the detailed notification available on Commission’s website.

Meanwhile, UPPSC State Engineering Services Exam 2021 has been deferred. The exam was scheduled to be conducted on January 23 which has been deferred due to unavoidable reasons.

The exam will now be conducted on April 17, 2022.

The UPPSC State Engineering Services Exam 2021 will be conducted for recruitment to 281 posts of Assistant Engineer, Manager, Chief Fire Operator and others. The online application process commenced on August 13 and concluded on September 13.

