Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final result of National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA/NA) Exam (II) 2021. Candidates can check the result merit list from Commission’s official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC NDA/NA Exam (II) 2021 was conducted on November 14, 2021 and the result was declared on December 16. The shortlisted candidates were called for the interview round by the Services Selection Board (SSB).

The UPSC NDA 2 exam 2021 was conducted for the 148th Course and for the 110th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd July, 2022.

A total of 462 candidates have been selected. The merit list contains the roll number and names.

Steps to check UPSC NDA 2 final result 2021

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in Click on NDA/NAE II result link under “What’s New” section Click on the result link against “National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2021” The UPSC NDA result merit list will appear on the screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to check UPSC NDA 2 final result 2021 merit list.