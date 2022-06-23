Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the hall ticket for the Main written examination of Junior Assistants HOD 2021 posts. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The Main written examination will consist of three papers — Paper I (Language Test-English and Odia), Paper II (General Knowledge), and Paper III (Math and Computer). The examinations will be held on July 3 (Paper I) and July 14 (Paper II and Paper III).

The admit card for Paper I has been released today, June 23. For Paper II and III, the Commission will release the admit card on July 4.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 140 Junior Assistant posts.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Download the Admission Letter of Main Written Examination (Paper-I) of Junior Assistant(HOD)-2021 to be held on 03.07.2022”

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary Exam, Main Written Exam, Computer Skill Test (practical) and Certificate Verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.