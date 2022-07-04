Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Mines Inspector today, July 4. Candidates can submit the application form on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 55 vacancies of Mines Inspector.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have crossed the age of 40 years on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Three years Diploma in Mining Engineering from an Institution recognized by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Here’s UPPSC Mines Inspector recruitment 2022 notification.

Application Fee



Unreserved/EWS/OBC category candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 125, whereas Rs 65 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman. The fee for Handicapped candidates is Rs 25.

Steps to apply for UPPSC Mines Inspector 2022

Visit UPPSC’s official website at uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR ADVT.NO.A-4/E-1/2022,DIRECTORATE OF GEOLOGY AND MINING, U.P. / MINES INSPECTOR EXAMINATION-2022”

Click on “Apply” button Register, fill in the required details and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

Selection Process

UPPSC will conduct a preliminary exam, followed by the Main exam for selection of candidates.