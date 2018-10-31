The OnePlus 6T was finally unveiled in India yesterday at the KDJW Stadium in New Delhi. Most of the specifications of the phone were already known as it was unveiled a day earlier in New York. The only thing that remained under wraps was the pricing for India, which was announced at the event.

For the uninitiated OnePlus 6T is a mid-cycle refresh which succeeds the OnePlus 6 that was launched in May this year. The smartphone has a few hits and misses, with some features added and the removal of the headphone jack. The OnePlus 6T provides users with USB Type-C port earphones or the alternative of using Bluetooth headsets for audio connectivity.

Apart from the already known upgrades such as the presence of an in-display fingerprint sensor, a larger display, a smaller display notch, a larger battery, Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box, improved camera capabilities, there’s a new feature called Smart Boost for faster app-load times. Most notably, the base model now gets twice the storage of the OnePlus 6’s base model.

The OnePlus 6T’s Smart Boot feature that is said to improve app cold start speeds by 5 to 20 percent by caching frequently used apps. It will only work with gaming apps, with additional compatibility planned for the future, NDTV Gadgets reported.

And there you have it! The OnePlus 6T starts at ₹37,999. Which one is your favourite variant? #OnePlus6TLaunch pic.twitter.com/RyovNwpfP3 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) October 30, 2018

OnePlus 6T price in India

Now focusing on the most crucial part of this equation, which is the pricing, the OnePlus 6T price in India starts at Rs. 37,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model, which is only available in a Mirror Black colour. Note here that base variant of the previous model only had 64GB on offer.

Then there’s a variant with 8GB RAM available in both Midnight Black and Mirror Black, which has been priced at Rs. 41,999. Finally, the price for top-end model of the OnePlus 6T (that is the 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage model) is set at Rs. 45,999. This variant will be available only in Midnight Black.

Amazon India had already detailed launch offers for the OnePlus 6T, which will go on sale on the e-commerce platform from Thursday, November 1st (Midnight). The smartphone will also go on open sale via Amazon India, OnePlus.in, Reliance Digital outlets, Croma, and OnePlus offline stores, from November 3rd.

Additionally, there will be pop-up stores held in nine Indian cities on November 2nd, and interested buyers will be able to experience the smartphone before purchasing it here. On the other hand, the OnePlus Bullets Type-C earphones have been priced at Rs. 1,490.

OnePlus 6T specifications

The OnePlus 6T runs OxygenOS based on Android 9.0 Pie and sports a 6.41-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with an 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6 and is said to have a peak brightness of over 600 nits.

There’s no upgrade on the chipset and the OnePlus 6T is carries forward the same octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with either 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

As opposed to rumours and speculation, there have been no changes in the camera on OnePlus 6T. The camera capabilities are handled by a dual rear camera setup comprising of a primary 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, paired with a secondary 20-megapixel Sony IMX376K sensor with an f/1.7 aperture. A dual-LED flash accompanies the rear setup, while there is also OIS and EIS available.

The front camera features a 16-megapixel Sony IMX371 sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. There is a 3,700mAh battery on board with fast charge support (5V, 4A) that’s said to deliver a full day of power in 30 minutes’ of charge-time.