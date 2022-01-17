The big news: PM tells Economic Forum it’s the best time to invest in India, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Mumbai and Delhi reported lower Covid cases after fewer tests done, and coronavirus vaccines for children over 14 might begin from March.
A look at the top headlines right now:
- India fighting another Covid wave with ‘full alertness’, says PM Modi at World Economic Forum: The prime minister said this was the best time to invest in India.
- Delhi reports 12,527 new Covid cases with low testing, Mumbai has 5,956 fresh cases: Mumbai also reported less testing over the weekend. Meanwhile, the Telangana High Court asked the state to conduct 1 lakh RT-PCR tests daily, and the Centre told the Supreme Court that a vaccination certificate not mandatory for any purpose. India recorded 2.58 lakh new cases on Monday, and the positivity rate climbed to 19.65%.
- Vaccines for children in 12-14 age group likely from March, says Covid-19 task force chief: The government will take a decision once the inoculation of the 15-18 age group is covered.
- Two Indians among three killed in suspected drone attack in Abu Dhabi: Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group claimed responsibility for the attack.
- Yati Narsinghanand Giri booked for hate speech in Haridwar, say police: On Saturday, the police had said that the seer was arrested for making derogatory comments against women.
- Punjab Assembly elections postponed to February 20, says poll panel: Political parties had sought to defer the elections because of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.
- Kathak legend Birju Maharaj dies at 83, tributes pour in: The dance veteran suffered a heart attack on Sunday.
- ‘Deeply disappointed’ by Centre rejecting Tamil Nadu’s tableau for Republic Day, says MK Stalin: The chief minister sought Prime Minister Modi’s intervention, saying the move will hurt the ‘patriotic feelings’ of the people of the state.
- Rajasthan government to hand over inquiry into alleged rape of minor in Alwar to CBI: The family of the girl had demanded that the central agency investigates the case, alleging that the police have changed their stance to say she was not raped.
- Income of 84% Indian households fell in 2021 while 40 new billionaires emerged: Oxfam report: The non-profit group said that while the wealth of Indian billionaires rose by Rs 30 lakh crore during pandemic, over 4.6 crore people fell to extreme poverty.