A look at the top headlines of the day:

Nupur Sharma suspended from BJP for her comments about Prophet Muhammad: India says remarks about Prophet Muhammad are views of ‘fringe elements’ after Qatar demands apology. Kashmiri Pandits say they are at risk after government put job transfer lists online: Don’t want meetings by Centre, want action, says Arvind Kejriwal on targeted killings in Kashmir. Five Uttar Pradesh Police officers booked for allegedly giving electric shocks to man in custody: The person was detained on May 2 by officers who suspected him to be a cattle smuggler. Hindus must vote for parties that can exclusively protect them, says Tejasvi Surya: The BJP leader, who is in Australia, has faced protests from several Muslim student associations, advocacy groups and academicians over his visit. 71% Indians cannot afford a healthy meal, says report: Over 17 lakh citizens die every year due to diseases attributable to poor diet, according to the Centre for Science and Environment and Down to Earth magazine. Kashmiri cleric booked under Public Safety Act for ‘justifying’ killing of TV actor Ambreen Bhat: Mohammad Irfan Bhat had uploaded a video accusing her of spreading ‘immodesty’. Fourth accused arrested in Hyderabad gangrape case: Out of the four taken into police custody, three are minors. Manish Sisodia accuses Assam chief minister of corruption in supply of PPE kits: Himanta Biswa Sarma refuted the allegations and threatened to file a defamation case against the Aam Aadmi Party leader. Fire at container depot in Bangladesh kills 43, over 450 injured: The toll is expected to rise further, said a civil surgeon. Three killed, 11 injured after multiple shooters open fire into crowd on Philadelphia street: Two handguns were recovered from the scene.