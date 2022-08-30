A look at the top headlines of the day:

No Ganeshotsav on Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan as Supreme Court orders status quo: The decision came on a petition against a High Court order allowing Hindutva organisations to celebrate the festival on the ground where Muslims offer prayers. UPA takes Jharkhand legislators to Chhattisgarh to prevent alleged poaching attempts by BJP: ‘We are ready to face every situation and we are preparing a strategy to tackle it,’ said Chief Minister Hemant Soren. ‘G-23 never existed,’ says Congress leader Jairam Ramesh: Over 60 J&K Congress leaders quit party in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad. BJP official accused of torturing Adivasi domestic worker suspended from party: An FIR has been registered in the case but the official has not been arrested yet. One-third of Pakistan is under water, says climate change minister: The floods have left 1,136 persons dead across the country since the monsoon began in June. Actor Kamal R Khan arrested for allegedly derogatory tweets posted in 2020: A Shiv Sena youth wing member had filed a complaint on his tweets about late actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. CBI found nothing in my bank locker, says Manish Sisodia after raid in liquor policy case: The Delhi deputy chief minister claimed that the Central Bureau of Investigation was acting under pressure from the prime minister. Kerala Assembly passes Lokayukta Amendment Bill amid protests by Opposition: The state government wants the power to accept or reject the Lokayukta verdicts even though they are legally binding. Supreme Court closes contempt case against Prashant Bhushan, Tarun Tejpal: The case was initiated in 2009 after the lawyer alleged that eight of the previous 16 chief justices of India were corrupt. Assam recorded highest crime rate against women in 2021 for the fifth consecutive year, shows NCRB data: Overall, 60.96 lakh crimes were registered in the country last year, a decline of 7.6% from 2020.