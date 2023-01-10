The big news: SC refuses urgent hearing on Joshimath crisis, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Bomb threat on Moscow-Goa flight turned out to be a hoax, and Go First got a notice after a plane took off leaving 55 passengers stranded.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- SC refuses urgent hearing on Joshimath crisis, says elected institutions exist to look into it: The town in Uttarakhand has been declared a disaster-prone area after large cracks appeared in homes and on roads.
- After bomb threat turns out to be hoax, flight from Moscow arrives in Goa: The flight was diverted to Jamnagar on Monday night, where it was checked by the National Security Guard and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad.
- Go First airlines gets DGCA notice after flight takes off with 55 passengers stranded on tarmac: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said that the incident was a result of ‘multiple mistakes’ on part of the airlines.
- ‘GetoutRavi’ posters surface in Chennai amid tussle between governor and DMK government: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and its allies have opposed Ravi’s remark that ‘Tamzihagam’ would be a more appropriate name for Tamil Nadu.
- Mother, son killed as under-construction metro pillar collapses in Bengaluru: The two victims have been identified as Tejaswini and Vihan. The woman’s husband and another child escaped unhurt in the accident.
- Delhi gets respite from cold wave, minimum temperature rises to 6.4 degrees Celsius: On Monday, Delhi had recorded its fifth consecutive cold wave day, which was the city’s longest streak in a decade. The city had last recorded five straight cold wave days in January 2013.
- Bengaluru court stays release of book on Congress leader Siddaramaiah: The posters for the book launch show the former Karnataka chief minister dressed as Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan and holding a sword.
- Bombay HC orders swift action against Johnson & Johnson if its baby powder violates safety standards: The court was hearing a petition against the Food and Drug Administration’s decision to cancel the licence to manufacture and sell the product.
- Section of Calcutta HC lawyers boycotts proceedings by Justice Rajasekhar Mantha: The protestors objected to an order by the judge directing the police not to file any cases against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari without the court’s permission.
- Religious conversions should not be given political colour, says Supreme Court: The counsel for the Tamil Nadu government argued that the petition filed by BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay was politically motivated.