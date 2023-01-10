A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. SC refuses urgent hearing on Joshimath crisis, says elected institutions exist to look into it: The town in Uttarakhand has been declared a disaster-prone area after large cracks appeared in homes and on roads.
  2. After bomb threat turns out to be hoax, flight from Moscow arrives in Goa: The flight was diverted to Jamnagar on Monday night, where it was checked by the National Security Guard and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad.
  3. Go First airlines gets DGCA notice after flight takes off with 55 passengers stranded on tarmac: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said that the incident was a result of ‘multiple mistakes’ on part of the airlines.
  4. ‘GetoutRavi’ posters surface in Chennai amid tussle between governor and DMK government: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and its allies have opposed Ravi’s remark that ‘Tamzihagam’ would be a more appropriate name for Tamil Nadu.
  5. Mother, son killed as under-construction metro pillar collapses in Bengaluru: The two victims have been identified as Tejaswini and Vihan. The woman’s husband and another child escaped unhurt in the accident.
  6. Delhi gets respite from cold wave, minimum temperature rises to 6.4 degrees Celsius: On Monday, Delhi had recorded its fifth consecutive cold wave day, which was the city’s longest streak in a decade. The city had last recorded five straight cold wave days in January 2013.
  7. Bengaluru court stays release of book on Congress leader Siddaramaiah: The posters for the book launch show the former Karnataka chief minister dressed as Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan and holding a sword.
  8. Bombay HC orders swift action against Johnson & Johnson if its baby powder violates safety standards: The court was hearing a petition against the Food and Drug Administration’s decision to cancel the licence to manufacture and sell the product.
  9. Section of Calcutta HC lawyers boycotts proceedings by Justice Rajasekhar Mantha: The protestors objected to an order by the judge directing the police not to file any cases against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari without the court’s permission.
  10. Religious conversions should not be given political colour, says Supreme Court: The counsel for the Tamil Nadu government argued that the petition filed by BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay was politically motivated.