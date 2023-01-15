A look at the top headlines of the day:

Sixty-eight killed as aircraft crashes in Nepal’s Pokhara city: The plane had 72 persons on board, including five Indians. Most Opposition parties not in favour of remote voting machines, says Digvijaya Singh: The poll panel has said that the voting machine has been developed to enable domestic migrants to vote without having to travel to their native districts. Security increased at Nitin Gadkari’s home after he gets threat calls from jailed gangster: The caller was identified as Jayesh Kantha, who is currently imprisoned at a Belagavi jail in Karnataka. WHO urges China to provide more data on region-wise Covid-19 caseload, genome sequencing: The request comes a day after China announced that 60,000 Covid-related deaths took place in the country since early December. Delhi records minimum temperature of 4.7 degrees Celsius amid forecast of another cold wave: The India Meteorological Department has predicted cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in parts of northern India between January 15 and January 17. Former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar, four others booked in alleged cheating case: The police accused them of having fraudulently acquired flats meant for slum dwellers. At least 12 dead in Russian missile strike on residential building in Ukraine’s Dnipro city: The attack was part of a series of strikes targeting energy infrastructure across Ukraine. Implementing CAA could reduce role of minorities, encourage majoritarian forces, says Amartya Sen: The Nobel laureate also said that he would regard the law as a ‘bad move’. DMK suspends party leader Shivaji Krishnamoorthy for remarks about governor: Krishnamoorthy had said that if RN Ravi refuses to utter the name of BR Ambedkar, he should go to Kashmir so that he could be gunned down by a terrorist. Delhi air quality commission lifts curbs under Stage III of graded action plan: The removal of the restrictions means that non-essential construction and demolition work, mining activities and brick kilns can resume.