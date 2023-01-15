The big news: 68 killed in Nepal airplane crash, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Digvijaya Singh claimed most Opposition parties are not in favour of remote voting machines, and Nitin Gadkari got threat from jailed gangster.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Sixty-eight killed as aircraft crashes in Nepal’s Pokhara city: The plane had 72 persons on board, including five Indians.
- Most Opposition parties not in favour of remote voting machines, says Digvijaya Singh: The poll panel has said that the voting machine has been developed to enable domestic migrants to vote without having to travel to their native districts.
- Security increased at Nitin Gadkari’s home after he gets threat calls from jailed gangster: The caller was identified as Jayesh Kantha, who is currently imprisoned at a Belagavi jail in Karnataka.
- WHO urges China to provide more data on region-wise Covid-19 caseload, genome sequencing: The request comes a day after China announced that 60,000 Covid-related deaths took place in the country since early December.
- Delhi records minimum temperature of 4.7 degrees Celsius amid forecast of another cold wave: The India Meteorological Department has predicted cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in parts of northern India between January 15 and January 17.
- Former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar, four others booked in alleged cheating case: The police accused them of having fraudulently acquired flats meant for slum dwellers.
- At least 12 dead in Russian missile strike on residential building in Ukraine’s Dnipro city: The attack was part of a series of strikes targeting energy infrastructure across Ukraine.
- Implementing CAA could reduce role of minorities, encourage majoritarian forces, says Amartya Sen: The Nobel laureate also said that he would regard the law as a ‘bad move’.
- DMK suspends party leader Shivaji Krishnamoorthy for remarks about governor: Krishnamoorthy had said that if RN Ravi refuses to utter the name of BR Ambedkar, he should go to Kashmir so that he could be gunned down by a terrorist.
- Delhi air quality commission lifts curbs under Stage III of graded action plan: The removal of the restrictions means that non-essential construction and demolition work, mining activities and brick kilns can resume.