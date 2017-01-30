A look at the headlines right now:

Donald Trump says his immigration order was about fighting terror: The new US administration said green card holders and Britons with dual nationality from one of the seven countries were exempted from the rule. Six killed after gunmen open fire in Quebec City mosque, Trudeau calls it a terrorist attack: The police have arrested two suspects. Samajwadi Party did not need an alliance with Congress to win elections, says Mulayam Singh Yadav: The party patriarch said he was against the tie-up and will not campaign for it ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections. Security guard arrested after Infosys techie is found murdered at her workstation: The police launched an investigation after K Rasila Raju’s manager was unable to contact her while she was working from office on a Sunday. BJP MLA Suresh Rana says he will impose curfew in Kairana, Deoband if he wins: The party leader, who is an accused in 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, later said his remarks were not aimed at any religious community. Twitter releases two illegal data requests made by FBI: These national security letters violated a 2008 US Justice Department memo that had limited such orders to phone billing records. Will look into kambala ban after Supreme Court verdict on jallikattu, says Karnataka HC: A Bill to amend the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, which will legalise the buffalo racing sport, will be introduced in the legislature on February 6. Two Chhattisgarh girls allegedly gangraped by police sent to correctional home: The Bombay High Court, which will hear the case again on Monday, rejected a petition requesting that the brother of one of the girls be granted their custody. Supreme Court rejects Asaram’s bail pleas, slaps a fine of Rs 1 lakh: The judges also ordered a fresh FIR against the self-styled godman for submitting false medical documents with his petition. Slap Sanjay Leela Bhansali with a shoe and get Rs 10,000 per hit, says BJP leader: Akhilesh Khandelwal, who is the chairman of a civic body in Madhya Pradesh, said it was their ‘responsibility to rein in forces’ that distort historical facts.