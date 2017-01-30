The big news: Donald Trump says his immigration order is not a Muslim ban, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: Six people were killed in a shooting in Canada, and Mulayam Singh Yadav said he will not campaign for the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Donald Trump says his immigration order was about fighting terror: The new US administration said green card holders and Britons with dual nationality from one of the seven countries were exempted from the rule.
- Six killed after gunmen open fire in Quebec City mosque, Trudeau calls it a terrorist attack: The police have arrested two suspects.
- Samajwadi Party did not need an alliance with Congress to win elections, says Mulayam Singh Yadav: The party patriarch said he was against the tie-up and will not campaign for it ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections.
- Security guard arrested after Infosys techie is found murdered at her workstation: The police launched an investigation after K Rasila Raju’s manager was unable to contact her while she was working from office on a Sunday.
- BJP MLA Suresh Rana says he will impose curfew in Kairana, Deoband if he wins: The party leader, who is an accused in 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, later said his remarks were not aimed at any religious community.
- Twitter releases two illegal data requests made by FBI: These national security letters violated a 2008 US Justice Department memo that had limited such orders to phone billing records.
- Will look into kambala ban after Supreme Court verdict on jallikattu, says Karnataka HC: A Bill to amend the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, which will legalise the buffalo racing sport, will be introduced in the legislature on February 6.
- Two Chhattisgarh girls allegedly gangraped by police sent to correctional home: The Bombay High Court, which will hear the case again on Monday, rejected a petition requesting that the brother of one of the girls be granted their custody.
- Supreme Court rejects Asaram’s bail pleas, slaps a fine of Rs 1 lakh: The judges also ordered a fresh FIR against the self-styled godman for submitting false medical documents with his petition.
- Slap Sanjay Leela Bhansali with a shoe and get Rs 10,000 per hit, says BJP leader: Akhilesh Khandelwal, who is the chairman of a civic body in Madhya Pradesh, said it was their ‘responsibility to rein in forces’ that distort historical facts.