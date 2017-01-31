The big news: Economic Survey proposes Universal Basic Income scheme, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: President said citizens showed resilience during demonetisation, and US' acting Attorney General was fired for defying Trump's immigration ban.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Economic Survey places GDP growth at 6.75%-7.5% in 2017-18: Tabled a day ahead of the Budget, the report highlighted controlled inflation and the impact of demonetisation on the economy.
- Citizens showed remarkable resilience during demonetisation drive, says President Pranab Mukherjee: Addressing a Joint Session of Parliament, Pranab Mukherjee highlighted initiatives taken by the government for the welfare of the poor.
- Donald Trump fires acting Attorney General Sally Yates for defying his immigration order: Dana Boente, who took over the post, has said that he will make sure the ban is imposed.
- Ex-high court judge will lead inquiry into alleged police violence during jallikattu protests, says O Panneerselvam: The Tamil Nadu chief minister said steps were being taken to ensure the release of students arrested during the agitations.
- Fuel spill at Chennai’s Ennore Port spreads to Marina Beach, workers use buckets to scoop out oil: Environmental experts said the incident could have a long lasting impact on local marine life, which includes Olive Ridley turtles.
- Centre seeks Election Commission’s help to end Manipur crisis before polls: The Home Ministry is concerned about how candidates will campaign or citizens will reach voting booths if rebels continue to obstruct NH-2 and NH-37.
- Rajput group wants Sanjay Leela Bhansali to change Padmavati movie title: The Karni Sena also demanded that a panel comprising historians appraise the film before its release.
- BJP MP Yogi Adityanath wants US-like immigration ban in India: The controversial leader also said President Donald Trump had earlier claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi was his political icon.
- Samajwadi Party had moved court to withdraw cases against UP ministers, two BJP leaders, says report: The charges against them included kidnapping, extortion and rioting, among others, Indian Express reported. Several of these leaders are standing for the polls.
- Pakistan places JuD chief Hafiz Saeed under house arrest: The government has reportedly buckled under pressure from the United States since President Donald Trump took over.