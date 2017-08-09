The big news: Congress retains Gujarat Rajya Sabha seat after EC intervenes, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: North Korea threatened to strike the US military base in Guam, and as many as 100 people are feared dead in an earthquake in China.
A look at the headlines right now:
- BJP wins two Rajya Sabha seats from Gujarat, Congress ekes out victory for Ahmed Patel: The Election Commission had earlier declared invalid two votes by Congress MLAs who had cross-voted.
- North Korea threatens to strike US military base at Guam: Just hours earlier, President Donald Trump had warned Pyongyang that any threat to the country will be met with ‘fire and fury like the world has never seen’.
- Nine killed, around 100 more feared dead in China earthquake: In 2008, an earthquake of 8 magnitude had hit the same region, in which 87,00 people had died or gone missing.
- Chinese official cites blogs while claiming Bhutan acknowledges Doklam as Beijing’s territory: Wang Wenli said the Bhutanese state media and legal blogs had ‘more convincing information’.
- Indian soldier killed during an exchange of fire in Poonch district: Unidentified officials said the jawan was seriously injured in firing from across the LoC.
- IT professional arrested for allegedly stalking a woman in Mumbai: The complainant claimed Nitish Sharma had followed her in a car till her house and rung the doorbell around 2 am to ask for water.
- IMD predicts normal rainfall for August, September: The weather department said that the rainfall in these two months will be around 100% of the Long Period Average.
- Mosque can be built at a distance from Ram temple, Shia Waqf board tells SC: The board has suggested that a panel headed by a retired Supreme Court judge should be formed to start negotiation talks on the dispute.
- Dipak Misra will be the next chief justice of India: The Law Ministry accepted incumbent Jagdish Singh Khehar’s recommendation.
- YouTube’s new chat feature allows users to share videos without closing the app: The new feature is only available on the iOS and Android YouTube apps, and cannot be accessed on the desktop version of the website.