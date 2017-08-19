A look at the headlines right now:

Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) decides to join NDA: The faction passed a resolution to join the BJP-led alliance during a meeting on Saturday. Centre confirms Ladakh scuffle, says such incidents not in the interest of India or China: On August 15, soldiers of the People’s Liberation Army had tried to enter the Indian side from two points, leading to some stone pelting. Won’t let Gorakhpur become a picnic spot, Adityanath says in veiled reference to Rahul Gandhi: The chief minister also launched a cleanliness campaign, saying it was the best way to prevent encephalitis. Magazine covers from around the world criticise Trump’s reaction to Charlottesville violence: Most of them depict him as a supporter of the US-based hate group, the Ku Kux Klan. Rajnath Singh promises to rid India of terrorism and insurgency by 2022: The home minister’s ambitious statement also included assurance that the country would emerge as a powerful nation on the global stage. Venezuela’s new assembly gives itself power to pass legislation: The parliament has rejected the move, though reports say that this does npt change the current situation in the country much. China has not shared data that may have helped tackle Assam floods, says India: The Indian Foreign Ministry said that it could have been a technical glitch, and not necessarily because of the rising tensions between the two nations. Donald Trump’s Chief Strategist Steve Bannon out of the White House: Bannon was long considered the mind behind the US president’s race-baiting rhetoric. After a day of speculations, AIADMK merger fails to come through: Reports suggest that the Panneerselvam faction’s demands that VK Sasikala be publicly expelled from the party may have delayed it. Reserve Bank of India will release new Rs 50 notes with Hampi motif soon: The notes issued by the RBI in the earlier series will continue to remain legal tender.