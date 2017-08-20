The big news: At least 23 dead as Utkal Express goes off tracks, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A video has surfaced showing the scuffle between Indian and Chinese soldiers, and O Panneerselvam said the AIADMK merger could happen soon.
A look at the headlines right now
- Toll in Utkal Express derailment rises to 23, over 80 injured: Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu said the rescue operations had been completed, and all the injured had been shifted to hospitals.
- Video of Indian and Chinese troops clash in Ladakh surfaces: The 44-second-long clip, which was posted by retired Lt General Prakash Katoch on his Facebook page on Saturday, was shared by the National Defence on YouTube.
- Positive result within two days, says Panneerselvam: The former Tamil Nadu chief minister also said that there were no differences in his faction on the merger.
- Television actors Gagan Kang, Arjit Lavania and spotboy killed in car accident in Maharashtra: The police have found beer cans in the car, and said that details indicated that Kang was over speeding.
- Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) decides to join NDA: Supporters of Nitish Kumar and JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav clashed outside the CM’s residence.
- Knife-wielding man attacks pedestrians in Russia’s Surgut, eight injured: Finland Police said the stabbing attack in Turku was an act of terror.
- Finance Ministry extends last date for GST payment, filing of returns to August 25: States affected by floods had requested for the extension, a press release said.
- Rajnath Singh promises to rid India of terrorism and insurgency by 2022: The home minister’s ambitious statement also included assurance that the country would emerge as a powerful nation on the global stage.
- Bihar floods claim 153 lives, leave over one crore stranded in 17 districts: India claimed that China did not share data that may have helped tackle Assam floods.
- Won’t let Gorakhpur become a picnic spot, Adityanath says in veiled reference to Rahul Gandhi: The chief minister also launched a cleanliness campaign, saying it was the best way to prevent encephalitis.