The big news: SC to hear Hadiya in an open court on November 27, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: SC criticised the Bengal government for questioning Parliament’s mandate on Aadhaar, and a PPF account will be closed if holder becomes an NRI.
A look at the headlines right now:
- SC orders Kerala Police, Hadiya’s father to produce her in court on November 27: The Supreme Court bench held that a woman’s consent as an adult is the most important aspect to consider in a case.
- Supreme Court questions West Bengal government’s authority to challenge Aadhaar law: The bench held that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee could approach the court as an individual against the matter.
- Government amends PPF rules, accounts will be closed down if account holders become NRI: A notification on National Savings Certificates said they will be encashed in case of a similar change in the person’s status.
- Supreme Court adjourns hearing on Gandhi’s assassination for four weeks: Tushar Gandhi, the great grandson of the Mahatma, has opposed the petition to reopen an investigation into the case.
- Rise in dengue cases reported in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir: While 52 people have died of the disease in Tamil Nadu this year, increasing numbers of infections in West Bengal’s North 24 Paraganas district cause panic.
- ‘National security can’t be a prisoner of politics,’ says Ahmed Patel over claims of Islamic State links: In a letter to Home Minister Rajnath Singh, he accused the Gujarat government of ‘vitiating a serious ongoing investigation just ahead of elections’.
- Senior IPS officer Yogesh Chander Modi takes over as National Investigation Agency chief: He will hold the post until his superannuation on May 31, 2021.
- ‘Witch hunt for evil politics,’ Donald Trump says after first charges in Russia investigation: The US president claimed authorities had not thoroughly examined allegations against Hillary Clinton.
- One dead, 57 injured after bridge collapses in Kerala’s Kollam district: There were 70 employees of Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited on the metal structure when it came crashing down.
- Delhi-bound Jet Airways flight diverted to Ahmedabad after hijack threat found in toilet: Civil Aviation Minister A Gajapathi Raju said a man had been arrested and had confessed to have planted the note to destabilise the airline’s operations.