The big news: SC to hear Hadiya in an open court on November 27, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: SC criticised the Bengal government for questioning Parliament’s mandate on Aadhaar, and a PPF account will be closed if holder becomes an NRI.

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. SC orders Kerala Police, Hadiya’s father to produce her in court on November 27: The Supreme Court bench held that a woman’s consent as an adult is the most important aspect to consider in a case.  
  2. Supreme Court questions West Bengal government’s authority to challenge Aadhaar law: The bench held that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee could approach the court as an individual against the matter.  
  3. Government amends PPF rules, accounts will be closed down if account holders become NRI: A notification on National Savings Certificates said they will be encashed in case of a similar change in the person’s status.  
  4. Supreme Court adjourns hearing on Gandhi’s assassination for four weeks: Tushar Gandhi, the great grandson of the Mahatma, has opposed the petition to reopen an investigation into the case.  
  5. Rise in dengue cases reported in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir: While 52 people have died of the disease in Tamil Nadu this year, increasing numbers of infections in West Bengal’s North 24 Paraganas district cause panic.  
  6. ‘National security can’t be a prisoner of politics,’ says Ahmed Patel over claims of Islamic State links: In a letter to Home Minister Rajnath Singh, he accused the Gujarat government of ‘vitiating a serious ongoing investigation just ahead of elections’.  
  7. Senior IPS officer Yogesh Chander Modi takes over as National Investigation Agency chief: He will hold the post until his superannuation on May 31, 2021.  
  8. ‘Witch hunt for evil politics,’ Donald Trump says after first charges in Russia investigation: The US president claimed authorities had not thoroughly examined allegations against Hillary Clinton.  
  9. One dead, 57 injured after bridge collapses in Kerala’s Kollam district: There were 70 employees of Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited on the metal structure when it came crashing down.  
  10. Delhi-bound Jet Airways flight diverted to Ahmedabad after hijack threat found in toilet: Civil Aviation Minister A Gajapathi Raju said a man had been arrested and had confessed to have planted the note to destabilise the airline’s operations.  
