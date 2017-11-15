quick reads

The big news: Kerala minister Thomas Chandy quits over land grab charges, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: The air quality in Delhi improved slightly on Wednesday, and Zimbabwe’s Army removed President Robert Mugabe from the ruling Zanu-PF party.

by 
Thomas Chandy/Facebook

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Kerala Transport Minister Thomas Chandy resigns over allegations of land grab: Earlier, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan had said that the Nationalist Congress Party would take a call on Chandy’s future.
  2. Delhi’s air quality improves slightly, but the smog is still a health hazard: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh accused Delhi’s AAP government of trying to divert attention from its failure to tackle the pollution in the city.
  3. Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe deposed from ruling party after Army intervention: Zanu-PF reiterated the military’s stand that it had not attempted a coup.
  4. Haryana minister asked murdered boy’s family not to demand CBI inquiry in Gurugram case, claims father: Rao Narbir Singh has denied the allegation and said he made sure their demand was fulfilled.
  5. Gujarat Election Commission bars BJP from using ‘Pappu’ in its electronic ads: ‘Pappu’, which roughly translates to someone who is unintelligent, is often used to ridicule Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi.
  6. Shampoos, chocolates, kitchen staples cheaper as new GST rates come into effect today: The Goods and Services Tax Council on November 10 lowered the levy on more than 200 items.
  7. Two men arrested for killing Muslim man in Rajasthan’s Alwar admit to being gau rakshaks: The police said the duo also confessed to mutilating Ummar Khan’s body to make it look like an accident.
  8. Australians vote ‘overwhelmingly yes’ to legalise same-sex marriage: Prime Minister Malcolm Turbull said he will introduce a bill on marriage equality in Parliament.
  9. Four killed, 10 injured after gunman targets elementary school in California: No children were killed in the incident in Tehama County, but at least three were taken to hospital with injuries.
  10. Centre to make it mandatory for contractors to pay Rs 10 lakh in case of manual scavenging deaths: The Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry will conduct a survey in 15 states to determine the extent of the practice.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Children's Day is not for children alone

It’s also a time for adults to revisit their childhood.

Pixabay

Most adults look at childhood wistfully, as a time when the biggest worry was a scraped knee, every adult was a source of chocolate and every fight lasted only till the next playtime. Since time immemorial, children seem to have nailed the art of being joyful, and adults can learn a thing or two about stress-free living from them. Now it’s that time of the year again when children are celebrated for...simply being children, and let it serve as a timely reminder for adults to board that imaginary time machine and revisit their childhood. If you’re unable to unbuckle yourself from your adult seat, here is some inspiration.

Start small, by doodling at the back page of your to-do diary as a throwback to that ancient school tradition. If you’re more confident, you could even start your own comic strip featuring people in your lives. You can caricaturise them or attribute them animal personalities for the sake of humour. Stuck in a boring meeting? Draw your boss with mouse ears or your coffee with radioactive powers. Just make sure you give your colleagues aliases.

Pull a prank, those not resulting in revenue losses of course. Prank calls, creeping up behind someone…pull them out from your memory and watch as everyone has a good laugh. Dress up a little quirky for work. It’s time you tried those colourful ties, or tastefully mismatched socks. Dress as your favourite cartoon characters someday – it’s as easy as choosing a ponytail-style, drawing a scar on your forehead or converting a bath towel into a cape. Even dinner can be full of childish fun. No, you don’t have to eat spinach if you don’t like it. Use the available cutlery and bust out your favourite tunes. Spoons and forks are good enough for any beat and for the rest, count on your voice to belt out any pitch. Better yet, stream the classic cartoons of your childhood instead of binge watching drama or news; they seem even funnier as an adult. If you prefer reading before bedtime, do a reread of your favourite childhood book(s). You’ll be surprised by their timeless wisdom.

A regular day has scope for childhood indulgences in every nook and cranny. While walking down a lane, challenge your friend to a non-stop game of hopscotch till the end of the tiled footpath. If you’re of a petite frame, insist on a ride in the trolley as you about picking items in the supermarket. Challenge your fellow gym goers and trainers to a hula hoop routine, and beat ‘em to it!

Children have an incredible ability to be completely immersed in the moment during play, and acting like one benefits adults too. Just count the moments of precious laughter you will have added to your day in the process. So, take time to indulge yourself and celebrate life with child-like abandon, as the video below shows.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.