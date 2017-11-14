The big news: Ravi Shankar says most Muslims unopposed to temple in Ayodhya, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The National Anti-Profiteering Authority for GST received the Cabinet’s nod, and a Bharatiya Janata Party leader was shot dead near Delhi.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Even if SC provides a solution, the Ayodhya dispute will reappear, says Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: After meeting the stakeholders in Ayodhya, the spiritual guru said Muslims by and large were not opposed to the idea of a Ram temple at the site.
- Cabinet approves setting up a National Anti-profiteering Authority under GST: The authority will ensure that consumers are protected from arbitrary increases in prices in the name of the Goods and Services Tax.
- BJP leader and his security guard shot dead in Greater Noida: The police suspect Shiv Kumar was killed over a property dispute.
- PM Narendra Modi ‘changed the Rafale deal for the benefit of one businessman,’ says Rahul Gandhi: The Congress had alleged a ‘huge scam’ was brewing in the deal, after which Reliance threatened it with legal action if it continued to make such claims.
- Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah holds talks with health minister on doctors’ strike: Till Thursday evening, seven people have died as private medical clinics and hospitals shut their out-patient departments.
- At least 14 dead in suicide attack close to political gathering in Kabul: Supporters of Atta Mohammad Noor, the governor of the northern province of Balkh, were holding an event in the building at the time of the blast.
- ‘Narendra Modi remains by far the most popular national figure in Indian politics,’ finds Pew study: ‘The public’s positive assessment of Modi is buoyed by growing contentment with the Indian economy,’ the survey by the American think tank found.
- Centre refuses to intervene in ‘Padmavati’ row, says law and order is a state subject: The statement came after the Uttar Pradesh government asked the I&B Ministry to delay its release, and the Rajput Karni Sena threatened a nationwide strike if the movie is released.
- Indian student shot dead at a grocery store in California, United States: The local police have arrested a man of Indian origin and are looking for the three other shooters.
- Astronomers discover Earth-like planet just 11 light years away: Named Ross 128 b, it is the second closest exoplanet of its kind to Earth and may have conditions necessary to support life.