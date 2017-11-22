A look at the headlines right now:

Youth Congress online magazine tweets, and later deletes, meme on Narendra Modi as a tea seller: Yuva Desh apologised for the post and took it down after BJP leaders called it ‘derogatory’ and an ‘insult to the hard-working poor’. Centre to bring in law during Winter Session of Parliament to ban triple talaq, say reports: The government felt the need to bring in new legislation because of repeated reports about people practising it despite the Supreme Court ruling. Lebanon Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri returns to Beirut nearly three weeks after stepping down: He is scheduled to meet President Michel Aoun. Both BJP and Congress are the same, says Hardik Patel at rally near Ahmedabad: The Patidar leader asked people to stop asking him about reservation for the community as he was not a part of the government. Delhi cannot be granted the status of a state, Centre tells Supreme Court: The Delhi government is meant to take care of the ‘daily utilities’ of the national Capital, said Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh. Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe resigns hours after his impeachment was set in motion: The Parliament cheered after Speaker Jacob Francis Mudenda announced the news. Journalist shot dead in Tripura during argument with paramilitary officer’s bodyguard: This is the second death of a journalist in the state in the last two months. Supreme Court allows both audio and video recording of proceedings: Justice AK Goel held that the earlier order on installing CCTV cameras in court complexes was in ‘larger public interest’. US authority plans to repeal net neutrality rules, say reports: The policy prohibits internet service providers from favouring certain websites and apps over others. Google honours Rukhmabai Raut, one of India’s first practicing women doctors, with a doodle: She played a key role in enacting the Age of Consent Act, 1891.