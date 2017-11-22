The big news: Congress apologises after its ‘chaiwala’ meme mocking Modi, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre may introduce a bill during the Winter Session to ban triple talaq, and Saad al-Hariri returned to Lebanon days after resigning.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Youth Congress online magazine tweets, and later deletes, meme on Narendra Modi as a tea seller: Yuva Desh apologised for the post and took it down after BJP leaders called it ‘derogatory’ and an ‘insult to the hard-working poor’.
- Centre to bring in law during Winter Session of Parliament to ban triple talaq, say reports: The government felt the need to bring in new legislation because of repeated reports about people practising it despite the Supreme Court ruling.
- Lebanon Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri returns to Beirut nearly three weeks after stepping down: He is scheduled to meet President Michel Aoun.
- Both BJP and Congress are the same, says Hardik Patel at rally near Ahmedabad: The Patidar leader asked people to stop asking him about reservation for the community as he was not a part of the government.
- Delhi cannot be granted the status of a state, Centre tells Supreme Court: The Delhi government is meant to take care of the ‘daily utilities’ of the national Capital, said Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh.
- Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe resigns hours after his impeachment was set in motion: The Parliament cheered after Speaker Jacob Francis Mudenda announced the news.
- Journalist shot dead in Tripura during argument with paramilitary officer’s bodyguard: This is the second death of a journalist in the state in the last two months.
- Supreme Court allows both audio and video recording of proceedings: Justice AK Goel held that the earlier order on installing CCTV cameras in court complexes was in ‘larger public interest’.
- US authority plans to repeal net neutrality rules, say reports: The policy prohibits internet service providers from favouring certain websites and apps over others.
- Google honours Rukhmabai Raut, one of India’s first practicing women doctors, with a doodle: She played a key role in enacting the Age of Consent Act, 1891.