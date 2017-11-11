quick reads

The big news: Supreme Court says college dean will be Hadiya’s guardian, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: Ivanka Trump reached Hyderabad for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit, and a complaint was filed against Lalu Yadav’s son for criticising Modi.

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Hadiya to continue her education, SC appoints college dean her guardian: During the hearing in open court, Hadiya had said that she wanted freedom.
  2. Ivanka Trump reaches Hyderabad, will inaugurate GES 2017 with Narendra Modi: The Global Entrepreneurship Summit is being hosted by the governments of India and the US, for the first time in South East Asia.
  3. Complaint filed against RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son for threatening to flay Modi: Tej Pratap Yadav made the remarks after the Centre decided to scale down his father’s security cover on account of reduced security threat perception.
  4. Bali airport shut for second day over fears of volcano eruption: Local navigation authorities said the aircraft routes were covered with volcanic ash, and this made it dangerous for flights.
  5. Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations changes pass mark criteria: From next year, students will have to score at least 33% to clear the ICSE exam while they will have to get 35% in ISC.
  6. Raipur court extends judicial custody of journalist Vinod Verma till December 11: He is accused of trying to extort money from a Chhattisgarh minister who reportedly features in CDs that purportedly have sexually explicit content.
  7. Bangladesh High Court upholds death sentence of 139 former soldiers for their role in 2009 mutiny: Around 74 people, most of them Army personnel, were killed in the massacre at the headquarters of the Border Guard in Pilkhana, Dhaka.
  8. Congress releases final list of 14 candidates in Gujarat, will support Jignesh Mevani in Vadgam seat: The party accused Modi of trying to mislead voters.
  9. Prince Harry engaged to American actress Meghan Markle, will get married in 2018: The couple will live in Nottingham cottage at Kensington Palace.
  10. Police release donkeys four days after detaining them for eating expensive plants: The animals reportedly ate plants worth Rs 5 lakh that a senior officer at Urai district jail was planning to plant inside the prison complex.
