The big news: Supreme Court says college dean will be Hadiya’s guardian, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Ivanka Trump reached Hyderabad for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit, and a complaint was filed against Lalu Yadav’s son for criticising Modi.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Hadiya to continue her education, SC appoints college dean her guardian: During the hearing in open court, Hadiya had said that she wanted freedom.
- Ivanka Trump reaches Hyderabad, will inaugurate GES 2017 with Narendra Modi: The Global Entrepreneurship Summit is being hosted by the governments of India and the US, for the first time in South East Asia.
- Complaint filed against RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son for threatening to flay Modi: Tej Pratap Yadav made the remarks after the Centre decided to scale down his father’s security cover on account of reduced security threat perception.
- Bali airport shut for second day over fears of volcano eruption: Local navigation authorities said the aircraft routes were covered with volcanic ash, and this made it dangerous for flights.
- Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations changes pass mark criteria: From next year, students will have to score at least 33% to clear the ICSE exam while they will have to get 35% in ISC.
- Raipur court extends judicial custody of journalist Vinod Verma till December 11: He is accused of trying to extort money from a Chhattisgarh minister who reportedly features in CDs that purportedly have sexually explicit content.
- Bangladesh High Court upholds death sentence of 139 former soldiers for their role in 2009 mutiny: Around 74 people, most of them Army personnel, were killed in the massacre at the headquarters of the Border Guard in Pilkhana, Dhaka.
- Congress releases final list of 14 candidates in Gujarat, will support Jignesh Mevani in Vadgam seat: The party accused Modi of trying to mislead voters.
- Prince Harry engaged to American actress Meghan Markle, will get married in 2018: The couple will live in Nottingham cottage at Kensington Palace.
- Police release donkeys four days after detaining them for eating expensive plants: The animals reportedly ate plants worth Rs 5 lakh that a senior officer at Urai district jail was planning to plant inside the prison complex.