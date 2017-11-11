The big news: Trump criticised for recognising Jerusalem as Israeli Capital, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A BJP leader said Rahul Gandhi was opposed to a Ram temple in Ayodhya, and the odd-even scheme may be implemented in Delhi without exemptions.
A look at the headlines right now:
- US President Donald Trump formally recognises Jerusalem as the Israeli Capital: In response, eight of the 15 members of the UN Security Council have called for an urgent meeting by the end of the week.
- Rahul Gandhi is a devotee of Babar and relative of Khilji, says BJP leader: The statement was in response to senior advocate and Congress leader Kapil Sibal asking the Supreme Court to defer the hearing in the Babri Masjid–Ram Janmabhoomi case.
- ‘Odd-even scheme will be implemented without exemptions’, Delhi tells National Green Tribunal: The Aam Aadmi Party government said it will ban construction in the city if the air quality worsened.
- The military should be kept out of politics, says Army chief General Bipin Rawat: ‘We have a very vibrant democracy where the military should stay far away from the polity,’ he said at an event in New Delhi.
- Reserve Bank of India keeps interest rates unchanged after policy meet: The central bank said that the decision was taken to control retail inflation.
- Five arrested for allegedly murdering family and their security guard in Delhi’s Mansarovar Park locality: Those arrested include the son and son-in-law of the security guard, who was allegedly the mastermind of the plan.
- London’s mayor asks British government to issue a formal apology for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Khan called the incident one of the most horrific events in Indian history.
- Infant who was wrongly declared dead by Delhi hospital dies at a private nursing home: The child’s father said he would not take his body until the doctors responsible for initially declaring him dead were arrested.
- Ola cab driver in Bengaluru allegedly traps woman in car by activating child lock, harasses her: The company said it had suspended the driver and promised to extend its support to the investigation against him.
- Time Person of the Year 2017 are ‘The Silence Breakers’ who spoke out against sexual assault: The honour recognises the ongoing #MeToo movement which initiated a global conversation around sexual harassment.