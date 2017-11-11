quick reads

The big news: Trump criticised for recognising Jerusalem as Israeli Capital, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: A BJP leader said Rahul Gandhi was opposed to a Ram temple in Ayodhya, and the odd-even scheme may be implemented in Delhi without exemptions.

by 
Carlos Barria/Reuters

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. US President Donald Trump formally recognises Jerusalem as the Israeli Capital: In response, eight of the 15 members of the UN Security Council have called for an urgent meeting by the end of the week.
  2. Rahul Gandhi is a devotee of Babar and relative of Khilji, says BJP leader: The statement was in response to senior advocate and Congress leader Kapil Sibal asking the Supreme Court to defer the hearing in the Babri Masjid–Ram Janmabhoomi case.
  3. ‘Odd-even scheme will be implemented without exemptions’, Delhi tells National Green Tribunal: The Aam Aadmi Party government said it will ban construction in the city if the air quality worsened.
  4. The military should be kept out of politics, says Army chief General Bipin Rawat: ‘We have a very vibrant democracy where the military should stay far away from the polity,’ he said at an event in New Delhi.
  5. Reserve Bank of India keeps interest rates unchanged after policy meet: The central bank said that the decision was taken to control retail inflation.
  6. Five arrested for allegedly murdering family and their security guard in Delhi’s Mansarovar Park locality: Those arrested include the son and son-in-law of the security guard, who was allegedly the mastermind of the plan.
  7. London’s mayor asks British government to issue a formal apology for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Khan called the incident one of the most horrific events in Indian history.
  8. Infant who was wrongly declared dead by Delhi hospital dies at a private nursing home: The child’s father said he would not take his body until the doctors responsible for initially declaring him dead were arrested.
  9. Ola cab driver in Bengaluru allegedly traps woman in car by activating child lock, harasses her: The company said it had suspended the driver and promised to extend its support to the investigation against him.
  10. Time Person of the Year 2017 are ‘The Silence Breakers’ who spoke out against sexual assault: The honour recognises the ongoing #MeToo movement which initiated a global conversation around sexual harassment.
