The big news: Centre to extend Aadhaar-linking deadline by three months, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: India said US policy will not change its stance on Palestine, and the Australian Parliament voted overwhelmingly to legalise same-sex marriage.

  1. Centre tells Supreme Court it will push Aadhaar-linking deadline for those without UID to March 31: The bench said it will start hearing petitions challenging the scheme from next week.
  2. India says its stance on Palestine is independent, after US recognises Jerusalem as Israeli Capital: Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs Raveesh Kumar said a third country did not determine New Delhi’s position on the matter.
  3. Gay marriage is now legal in Australia: The Parliament voted overwhelmingly in favour of the law on marriage equality.
  4. India says drone faced technical problem after China alleges invasion of airspace: The Indian Ministry of Defence clarified that the unmanned aerial vehicle went across the border after losing contact with ground control.
  5. Muslim labourer hacked to death in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district, video goes viral: The assailant in the clip, identified as Shambhulal Regar, has been arrested, but the police said his motive for the murder is not clear yet.
  6. Yashwant Sinha calls off protest after Maharashtra government accepts farmers’ demands: The BJP leader said he had urged farmers to approach an authority with their problems and not take the suicide route.
  7. Centre wants historians to check whether Padmavati strays from facts: Also, the makers of another controversial film, ‘S Durga’, moved Kerala High Court challenging the censor board’s decision to suspend their certificate.
  8. Thomas Fire spreads to 90,000 acres in California as hundreds of firefighters try to douse flames: Officials ordered 700 homes in the Bel-Air neighbourhood of Los Angeles to be evacuated as another fire consumed at least 475 acres there.
  9. Moscow will support India’s entry to Nuclear Suppliers’ Group, says Russian deputy foreign minister: Sergey Ryabkov said Russia will take up the matter with China during the 15th RIC foreign ministerial meeting scheduled for December 11.
  10. Seven arrested from BHU for hurling casteist slurs at Dalit students: They reportedly forced the university administration to take down a poster that the Dalit students had put up to mark the death anniversary of BR Ambedkar.
