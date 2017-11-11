The big news: Centre to extend Aadhaar-linking deadline by three months, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: India said US policy will not change its stance on Palestine, and the Australian Parliament voted overwhelmingly to legalise same-sex marriage.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Centre tells Supreme Court it will push Aadhaar-linking deadline for those without UID to March 31: The bench said it will start hearing petitions challenging the scheme from next week.
- India says its stance on Palestine is independent, after US recognises Jerusalem as Israeli Capital: Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs Raveesh Kumar said a third country did not determine New Delhi’s position on the matter.
- Gay marriage is now legal in Australia: The Parliament voted overwhelmingly in favour of the law on marriage equality.
- India says drone faced technical problem after China alleges invasion of airspace: The Indian Ministry of Defence clarified that the unmanned aerial vehicle went across the border after losing contact with ground control.
- Muslim labourer hacked to death in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district, video goes viral: The assailant in the clip, identified as Shambhulal Regar, has been arrested, but the police said his motive for the murder is not clear yet.
- Yashwant Sinha calls off protest after Maharashtra government accepts farmers’ demands: The BJP leader said he had urged farmers to approach an authority with their problems and not take the suicide route.
- Centre wants historians to check whether Padmavati strays from facts: Also, the makers of another controversial film, ‘S Durga’, moved Kerala High Court challenging the censor board’s decision to suspend their certificate.
- Thomas Fire spreads to 90,000 acres in California as hundreds of firefighters try to douse flames: Officials ordered 700 homes in the Bel-Air neighbourhood of Los Angeles to be evacuated as another fire consumed at least 475 acres there.
- Moscow will support India’s entry to Nuclear Suppliers’ Group, says Russian deputy foreign minister: Sergey Ryabkov said Russia will take up the matter with China during the 15th RIC foreign ministerial meeting scheduled for December 11.
- Seven arrested from BHU for hurling casteist slurs at Dalit students: They reportedly forced the university administration to take down a poster that the Dalit students had put up to mark the death anniversary of BR Ambedkar.