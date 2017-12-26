quick reads

The big news: Civic officers suspended after fire at Kamala Mills building, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: Two people were killed in a shooting in California, and India criticised Palestine after its envoy to Pakistan shared stage with Hafiz Saeed.

IANS

  1. Devendra Fadnavis wants illegal structures demolished ‘on war footing’ after Kamala Mills fire kills 14: The Opposition blamed corruption in the Mumbai civic body and demanded a CBI investigation.
  2. Two dead in shooting at California office building: The police said the gunman shot a former colleague before shooting himself.  
  3. Palestine ambassador shares stage with Hafiz Saeed in Pakistan, India says will take it up strongly: Palestinian ambassador in Islamabad Walid Abu Ali attended an event organised by the Difa-e-Pakistan Council in Rawalpindi.  
  4. CBI investigating case of 22 teens missing since Delhi agents took them to Paris for rugby training: Three agents allegedly abandoned them at a gurudwara in Paris.  
  5. Uber finalises terms of deal with Softbank-led consortium at steep discount: The Japanese technology conglomerate is also a major investor in Ola, Uber’s main competition in India.  
  6. Not surrendering to the Constitution puts country at risk of anarchy, says Chief Justice Dipak Misra: He made the statement a day after BJP minister Anantkumar Hegde apologised for saying the Constitution needs to be amended.  
  7. 25,800 cases of online banking fraud reported in 2017, IT minister tells Parliament: Maharashtra had the most number of cases, followed by Haryana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Delhi.  
  8. The days of Edappadi Palaniswami’s government in Tamil Nadu are numbered, says TTV Dinakaran: He made the statement even as the AIADMK removed 130 functionaries loyal to him from the district units in Tirupur, Pudukottai and Dharmapuri.  
  9. Government exceeded its fiscal deficit target for 2017-’18 in November: The difference between expenditure and revenue was high because of lower GST collections and higher spending.  
  10. Tehran Police will not arrest women for going out without headscarves: Officers said these women will be sent for counselling classes instead.  
This one’s for the last-minute party saviours

This New Year’s Eve, be appreciative of those who make every party night a success.

The run up to New Year’s Eve is spent in a rush of coordinating schedules, upgrading your wardrobe and hunting down the ideal party spots. However, it’s time you also acknowledged the ones that make every New Year’s Eve party a success without much fanfare. They are the last-minute party saviours, who prevent the party from descending into chaos, all by themselves.

Let’s start with the one who makes it all happen in the first place - the friend with all the contacts. He/she is the one you depend on to get you into the guest list, be it an exclusive gig or a sold-out event. It sure is satisfying to walk past snaking lines outside a club even though you were the least prepared with a plan. It’s even more satisfying to do so while looking great, no courtesy to yourself of course. Last-minute panic calls to friends who have a way with serums, styling gels and grooming tools are what keep bad-hair-and-beard-days at bay.

Then there are the adult sitters of the group, whose attempts to keep you hydrated and intermittently fed through the evening always go unappreciated. Their last-minute interventions are what keep that nasty hangover away the next morning, or prevent gross side effects of binge drinking for the rest of the party. Think how much they compromise on fun trying to get a bite into you just as you try to reach out for another drink, or snatch it from you at the right time. Unfairly treated as party poopers, think about how much drama they’ve saved you. Or better yet, ask them about the number of times they’ve snatched your phone from your hand at the right time - in anticipation of yet another embarrassing call, text or e-mail to the ex, boss or landlord. They are the ones who help you keep your reputation, job and apartment the next day.

Then there’s that one person in the group who declines a few drinks and picks up the car keys at the end of the night. But New Year’s Eve is particularly harsh on these last-minute designated drivers, for the party goes on till the wee hours of the next year - from club-hopping across town to midnight street food demands to other spontaneous plans made in the spirit of the night. In the honour of the party spirit that demands no one be left behind, there are more last-minute party saviours waiting, parked just around the corner – Uber’s driver partners who turn up at any hour of the night. Not only do they take the pressure off the designated driver, they also help keep the party momentum going, responsibly. The video above shows how Uber and its driver partners are there for you, so you don’t have to get behind the wheel.

