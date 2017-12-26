The big news: Civic officers suspended after fire at Kamala Mills building, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Two people were killed in a shooting in California, and India criticised Palestine after its envoy to Pakistan shared stage with Hafiz Saeed.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Devendra Fadnavis wants illegal structures demolished ‘on war footing’ after Kamala Mills fire kills 14: The Opposition blamed corruption in the Mumbai civic body and demanded a CBI investigation.
- Two dead in shooting at California office building: The police said the gunman shot a former colleague before shooting himself.
- Palestine ambassador shares stage with Hafiz Saeed in Pakistan, India says will take it up strongly: Palestinian ambassador in Islamabad Walid Abu Ali attended an event organised by the Difa-e-Pakistan Council in Rawalpindi.
- CBI investigating case of 22 teens missing since Delhi agents took them to Paris for rugby training: Three agents allegedly abandoned them at a gurudwara in Paris.
- Uber finalises terms of deal with Softbank-led consortium at steep discount: The Japanese technology conglomerate is also a major investor in Ola, Uber’s main competition in India.
- Not surrendering to the Constitution puts country at risk of anarchy, says Chief Justice Dipak Misra: He made the statement a day after BJP minister Anantkumar Hegde apologised for saying the Constitution needs to be amended.
- 25,800 cases of online banking fraud reported in 2017, IT minister tells Parliament: Maharashtra had the most number of cases, followed by Haryana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Delhi.
- The days of Edappadi Palaniswami’s government in Tamil Nadu are numbered, says TTV Dinakaran: He made the statement even as the AIADMK removed 130 functionaries loyal to him from the district units in Tirupur, Pudukottai and Dharmapuri.
- Government exceeded its fiscal deficit target for 2017-’18 in November: The difference between expenditure and revenue was high because of lower GST collections and higher spending.
- Tehran Police will not arrest women for going out without headscarves: Officers said these women will be sent for counselling classes instead.