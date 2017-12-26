quick reads

The big news: Mumbai police detain at least 100 in Dalit protests, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: Arun Jaitley announced rules for electoral bonds for political funding, and a decomposed male corpse was found on Delhi’s JNU campus.

  1. Five injured in Dalit protests, police detain at least 100 in Mumbai: Babasaheb Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar had called for a statewide strike on Wednesday.  
  2. Decomposed male corpse found on Jawaharlal Nehru University campus in Delhi: The corpse has been sent to the mortuary at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.  
  3. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announces norms on use of electoral bonds for political funding: The Centre will notify the norms today.
  4. Haryana man arrested for allegedly killing six people in two hours: The police said the man used to be in the Army and appeared to be mentally unstable.  
  5. BMC chief asks deputies to name officials responsible for illegal structures after Kamala Mills fire: Ajoy Mehta, who on Tuesday visited the site of the devastating fire, said he had told all deputy municipal commissioners to submit the list within 15 days.   
  6. China defends ‘all-weather’ ally Pakistan after Donald Trump claims it protects terrorists: Beijing said the international community must acknowledge Islamabad’s contributions to the fight against terrorism. 
  7. One BJP MLA says India is for Hindus, another claims Muslims want to take control of country by 2030: Vikram Saini, a legislator from Muzaffarnagar district, accused previous Uttar Pradesh governments of framing policies that benefit only the minority community.
  8. Centre says cryptocurrency users have no legal protection, expert panel to propose regulations: Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley reiterated the government’s stance that such digital currencies are not legal tender.  
  9. Bundi town tense after Hindu Mahasabha calls bandh over disputed site in Rajasthan; The police had lathicharged right-wing activists who had attempted to march towards a cenotaph in the town of Bundi and conduct prayers there.  
  10. Manufacturing activity expands at strongest pace in five years: The Nikkei India Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 54.7 in December, from 52.6 in November.   
