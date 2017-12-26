The big news: Mumbai police detain at least 100 in Dalit protests, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Arun Jaitley announced rules for electoral bonds for political funding, and a decomposed male corpse was found on Delhi’s JNU campus.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Five injured in Dalit protests, police detain at least 100 in Mumbai: Babasaheb Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar had called for a statewide strike on Wednesday.
- Decomposed male corpse found on Jawaharlal Nehru University campus in Delhi: The corpse has been sent to the mortuary at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.
- Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announces norms on use of electoral bonds for political funding: The Centre will notify the norms today.
- Haryana man arrested for allegedly killing six people in two hours: The police said the man used to be in the Army and appeared to be mentally unstable.
- BMC chief asks deputies to name officials responsible for illegal structures after Kamala Mills fire: Ajoy Mehta, who on Tuesday visited the site of the devastating fire, said he had told all deputy municipal commissioners to submit the list within 15 days.
- China defends ‘all-weather’ ally Pakistan after Donald Trump claims it protects terrorists: Beijing said the international community must acknowledge Islamabad’s contributions to the fight against terrorism.
- One BJP MLA says India is for Hindus, another claims Muslims want to take control of country by 2030: Vikram Saini, a legislator from Muzaffarnagar district, accused previous Uttar Pradesh governments of framing policies that benefit only the minority community.
- Centre says cryptocurrency users have no legal protection, expert panel to propose regulations: Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley reiterated the government’s stance that such digital currencies are not legal tender.
- Bundi town tense after Hindu Mahasabha calls bandh over disputed site in Rajasthan; The police had lathicharged right-wing activists who had attempted to march towards a cenotaph in the town of Bundi and conduct prayers there.
- Manufacturing activity expands at strongest pace in five years: The Nikkei India Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 54.7 in December, from 52.6 in November.