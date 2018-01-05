The big news: Jignesh Mevani denies making a provocative speech, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The US suspended military aid to Pakistan, and both Houses of Parliament were adjourned on the last day of the Winter Session.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Jignesh Mevani says no part of his speech at Bhima Koregaon was inflammatory or provocative: The Dalit leader said his speech was available publicly for everyone to see, and that this was a childish attempt by the RSS and BJP to malign him.
- United States suspends military aid to Pakistan till it ‘stops harbouring terrorist groups’: The suspension will be in place till Islamabad takes decisive action against militant groups, the US State Department said.
- Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha adjourned sine die on last day of Winter Session with no debate on triple talaq bill: The BJP and Congress had issued whips to their MPs to be present in the Upper House, where the legislation on the Islamic practice was on the agenda.
- Commuters in Tamil Nadu stranded as transport unions go on strike over wage revision: The state government has agreed to increase salary by 2.44%, but the employees asked for a 2.57% raise.
- Twenty cases of Aadhaar-related bank frauds reported since 2015, Arun Jaitley tells Lok Sabha: US whistleblower Edward Snowden commented on the Aadhaar programme, said governments always violate laws.
- It is hard to train students from villages, IndiGo president tells parliamentary panel: The Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture told the airline to invest in training its staff instead of blaming youngsters from government schools.
- Kumar Vishwas conspired to topple Delhi government, alleges AAP leader: Party’s Delhi convener Gopal Rai said Vishwas would have used the Rajya Sabha nomination to ‘finish off the party’.
- Section 144 imposed in Kiphire, Nagaland, after two groups clash reportedly over name of district: A state government will send a ‘goodwill mission’ to Sitimi village to hold talks with the Sumi and Sangtam communities and defuse the tension.
- Uttarakhand bars reporters from entering government offices, reports The Indian Express: A government order said the restriction was put in place as agendas of Cabinet meetings were leaked.
- North Korea accepts Seoul’s offer for talks on January 9: The meeting will be held at the border truce village of Panmunjom and will focus on Pyongyang’s participation in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.