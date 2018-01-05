A look at the headlines right now:

Jignesh Mevani says no part of his speech at Bhima Koregaon was inflammatory or provocative: The Dalit leader said his speech was available publicly for everyone to see, and that this was a childish attempt by the RSS and BJP to malign him. United States suspends military aid to Pakistan till it ‘stops harbouring terrorist groups’: The suspension will be in place till Islamabad takes decisive action against militant groups, the US State Department said. Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha adjourned sine die on last day of Winter Session with no debate on triple talaq bill: The BJP and Congress had issued whips to their MPs to be present in the Upper House, where the legislation on the Islamic practice was on the agenda. Commuters in Tamil Nadu stranded as transport unions go on strike over wage revision: The state government has agreed to increase salary by 2.44%, but the employees asked for a 2.57% raise. Twenty cases of Aadhaar-related bank frauds reported since 2015, Arun Jaitley tells Lok Sabha: US whistleblower Edward Snowden commented on the Aadhaar programme, said governments always violate laws. It is hard to train students from villages, IndiGo president tells parliamentary panel: The Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture told the airline to invest in training its staff instead of blaming youngsters from government schools. Kumar Vishwas conspired to topple Delhi government, alleges AAP leader: Party’s Delhi convener Gopal Rai said Vishwas would have used the Rajya Sabha nomination to ‘finish off the party’. Section 144 imposed in Kiphire, Nagaland, after two groups clash reportedly over name of district: A state government will send a ‘goodwill mission’ to Sitimi village to hold talks with the Sumi and Sangtam communities and defuse the tension. Uttarakhand bars reporters from entering government offices, reports The Indian Express: A government order said the restriction was put in place as agendas of Cabinet meetings were leaked. North Korea accepts Seoul’s offer for talks on January 9: The meeting will be held at the border truce village of Panmunjom and will focus on Pyongyang’s participation in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.