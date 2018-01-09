A look at the headlines right now:

Political parties welcome SC’s decision to reconsider law criminalising homosexuality: The Supreme Court on Monday said it would revisit the constitutional validity of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, which criminalises anal and oral sex. Centre asks SC to hold order that made playing national anthem in cinema halls mandatory: The government said an inter-ministerial committee has been formed to frame guidelines within six months. Police suspect role of UIDAI insiders in the Aadhaar data leak case: Officials in the Crime Branch have sought more details from the authority.

Army chief says incident of Chinese ‘incursion’ in Arunachal Pradesh has been resolved: General Bipin Rawat added that there had been a major reduction in the numbers of Chinese troops posted near the Doklam tri-junction in the Sikkim sector. Padmavati renamed Padmavat, to be released on January 25: Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said she will not allow the movie to be screened in the state. AMU expels PhD scholar after photograph of him joining Hizbul Mujahideen comes up on social media: Mannan Bashir Wani’s room at the university hostel has been sealed, too. SC stays Karnataka High Court order, says tobacco products should have 85% pictorial warning: The bench said that the health of the citizen was more important than business considerations. Karnataka fire chief says Bengaluru restaurant had no fire extinguisher, did not follow norms: The Karnataka Police arrested two people in the case.

In AgustaWestland case, Italian court acquits Guiseppe Orsi and former firm chief Bruno Spagnolini: The judge said there wasn’t enough evidence to convict the accused of corruption. Fire breaks out on the roof of Trump Tower in New York, two injured: Faulty electrical wiring caused the blaze.