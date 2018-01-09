The big news: Politicians commend SC move to review validity of Section 377, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Centre asked the top court to hold its order on the national anthem in theatres, and police suspect insider hand in the Aadhaar data leak case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Political parties welcome SC’s decision to reconsider law criminalising homosexuality: The Supreme Court on Monday said it would revisit the constitutional validity of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, which criminalises anal and oral sex.
- Centre asks SC to hold order that made playing national anthem in cinema halls mandatory: The government said an inter-ministerial committee has been formed to frame guidelines within six months.
- Police suspect role of UIDAI insiders in the Aadhaar data leak case: Officials in the Crime Branch have sought more details from the authority.
- Army chief says incident of Chinese ‘incursion’ in Arunachal Pradesh has been resolved: General Bipin Rawat added that there had been a major reduction in the numbers of Chinese troops posted near the Doklam tri-junction in the Sikkim sector.
- Padmavati renamed Padmavat, to be released on January 25: Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said she will not allow the movie to be screened in the state.
- AMU expels PhD scholar after photograph of him joining Hizbul Mujahideen comes up on social media: Mannan Bashir Wani’s room at the university hostel has been sealed, too.
- SC stays Karnataka High Court order, says tobacco products should have 85% pictorial warning: The bench said that the health of the citizen was more important than business considerations.
- Karnataka fire chief says Bengaluru restaurant had no fire extinguisher, did not follow norms: The Karnataka Police arrested two people in the case.
- In AgustaWestland case, Italian court acquits Guiseppe Orsi and former firm chief Bruno Spagnolini: The judge said there wasn’t enough evidence to convict the accused of corruption.
- Fire breaks out on the roof of Trump Tower in New York, two injured: Faulty electrical wiring caused the blaze.