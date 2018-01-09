A look at the headlines right now:

Playing the national anthem in cinema halls is no longer mandatory, rules Supreme Court: The bench modified its November 2016 order a day after the Centre said it had formed a panel to frame rules on playing the national anthem at public places. United States official says there will be no changes to H1-B visa policy: The statement by the US department follows reports that the Trump administration was going to impose curbs on providing extensions to H1-B visa holders. Delhi Police deny permission to Jignesh Mevani’s rally but organisers say they will go ahead with it: The Gujarat MLA and peasant leader Akhil Gogoi are scheduled to address the Yuva Hunkaar Rally at noon on Parliament Street. Security forces kill two suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag: The police said their regular cordon and search operation in the Kokernag forest area turned into an encounter. Journalist who exposed Aadhaar data breach deserves an award, not investigation, says Edward Snowden: Meanwhile, after the report about a data breach, UIDAI blocked all officials from accessing the Aadhaar portal. ‘United States claim alleging violation of solar power policy has no basis’, India says at WTO: New Delhi said it has changed its laws to comply with the global trade organisation’s ruling from 2016 on solar power. Government plans to go ahead with Air India sale ignoring parliamentary panel’s suggestions: The committee had suggested giving the debt-ridden national carrier five more years to revive itself. Woman was 50 km away an hour before incident occurred, claims defence in Chandigarh stalking case: The counsel for the accused, Vikas Barala, also alleged that her father had forged her signature in the police complaint. Haryana court issues arrest warrant for absconding Dera Sacha Sauda Chairperson Vipassana Insan: The police have evidence to prove her role in the violence that followed Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s conviction for rape in August 2017. Now, 96 gurdwaras in the US ban entry of Indian officials and diplomats: The American Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee said they would also bar RSS and Shiv Sena members from entering the places of worship.