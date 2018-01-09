The big news: Supreme Court says cinema halls need not play national anthem, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A US official said the country will not force H1-B visa holders to leave, and Jignesh Mevani’s Delhi rally began without police permission.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Playing the national anthem in cinema halls is no longer mandatory, rules Supreme Court: The bench modified its November 2016 order a day after the Centre said it had formed a panel to frame rules on playing the national anthem at public places.
- United States official says there will be no changes to H1-B visa policy: The statement by the US department follows reports that the Trump administration was going to impose curbs on providing extensions to H1-B visa holders.
- Delhi Police deny permission to Jignesh Mevani’s rally but organisers say they will go ahead with it: The Gujarat MLA and peasant leader Akhil Gogoi are scheduled to address the Yuva Hunkaar Rally at noon on Parliament Street.
- Security forces kill two suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag: The police said their regular cordon and search operation in the Kokernag forest area turned into an encounter.
- Journalist who exposed Aadhaar data breach deserves an award, not investigation, says Edward Snowden: Meanwhile, after the report about a data breach, UIDAI blocked all officials from accessing the Aadhaar portal.
- ‘United States claim alleging violation of solar power policy has no basis’, India says at WTO: New Delhi said it has changed its laws to comply with the global trade organisation’s ruling from 2016 on solar power.
- Government plans to go ahead with Air India sale ignoring parliamentary panel’s suggestions: The committee had suggested giving the debt-ridden national carrier five more years to revive itself.
- Woman was 50 km away an hour before incident occurred, claims defence in Chandigarh stalking case: The counsel for the accused, Vikas Barala, also alleged that her father had forged her signature in the police complaint.
- Haryana court issues arrest warrant for absconding Dera Sacha Sauda Chairperson Vipassana Insan: The police have evidence to prove her role in the violence that followed Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s conviction for rape in August 2017.
- Now, 96 gurdwaras in the US ban entry of Indian officials and diplomats: The American Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee said they would also bar RSS and Shiv Sena members from entering the places of worship.