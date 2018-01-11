A look at the headlines right now:

For the first time, a woman lawyer is recommended for Supreme Court judgeship: The SC Collegium recommended Indu Malhotra and KM Joseph for the positions. MEA admits that India and Pakistan NSAs held discussions: Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said New Delhi raised the issue of cross-border terrorism. Mumbai Police arrest three owners of 1Above restaurant in Kamala Mills fire case: The Sanghvi brothers were taken into custody on Wednesday and the third, Abhijeet Mankar, was caught a day later. Net profit of Tata Consultancy Services increases 1.3% for third quarter of 2017-’18: However, the company’s net profit declined 3.6% year-on-year. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says Navy had no right to reject proposal of floating jetty in Mumbai: The Indian Navy’s job is to secure our borders from terrorists, the Bharatiya Janata Party minister said. Income Tax Department attaches over 900 benami properties worth more than Rs 3,500 crore: This includes immovable properties of at least Rs 2,900 crore. Complaint filed against DMK MP Kanimozhi for allegedly hurting religious beliefs: The Rajya Sabha MP’s remarks against Tirupati Tirumala temple were distasteful, the Hindu Munnani said. Mob thrashes constable before police arrest him for allegedly raping 7-year-old girl in Greater Noida: The child has been sent for a medical test. GJM ready for talks with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, says Bimal Gurung: The party chief refuted reports that he was leading a separatist movement. Cow enters Ahmedabad runway, temporarily disrupts flight operations: Airports Authority of India Chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra said the bovine had entered the runway through the cargo side.