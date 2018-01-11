The big news: Collegium recommends Indu Malhotra and KM Joseph to SC bench, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: MEA admitted that India and Pakistan officials met to discuss terrorism challenge, and Mumbai Police arrested three in Kamala Mills fire case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- For the first time, a woman lawyer is recommended for Supreme Court judgeship: The SC Collegium recommended Indu Malhotra and KM Joseph for the positions.
- MEA admits that India and Pakistan NSAs held discussions: Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said New Delhi raised the issue of cross-border terrorism.
- Mumbai Police arrest three owners of 1Above restaurant in Kamala Mills fire case: The Sanghvi brothers were taken into custody on Wednesday and the third, Abhijeet Mankar, was caught a day later.
- Net profit of Tata Consultancy Services increases 1.3% for third quarter of 2017-’18: However, the company’s net profit declined 3.6% year-on-year.
- Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says Navy had no right to reject proposal of floating jetty in Mumbai: The Indian Navy’s job is to secure our borders from terrorists, the Bharatiya Janata Party minister said.
- Income Tax Department attaches over 900 benami properties worth more than Rs 3,500 crore: This includes immovable properties of at least Rs 2,900 crore.
- Complaint filed against DMK MP Kanimozhi for allegedly hurting religious beliefs: The Rajya Sabha MP’s remarks against Tirupati Tirumala temple were distasteful, the Hindu Munnani said.
- Mob thrashes constable before police arrest him for allegedly raping 7-year-old girl in Greater Noida: The child has been sent for a medical test.
- GJM ready for talks with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, says Bimal Gurung: The party chief refuted reports that he was leading a separatist movement.
- Cow enters Ahmedabad runway, temporarily disrupts flight operations: Airports Authority of India Chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra said the bovine had entered the runway through the cargo side.