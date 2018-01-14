A look at the headlines right now:

CBI judge Loya’s son tells media he has no suspicions about his father’s death: Anuj Loya asked the media not to harass the family. Retired judges write open letter to chief justice, ask for ‘transparent’ allocation of cases: Meanwhile, the Delhi Bar Association said it will ‘take to the streets’ if the crisis is not resolved soon. Army chief says military operations should be ‘ramped up’ in J&K to pressurise Pakistan: Bipin Rawat added that the security forces in the state must evolve new strategies and tactics. We will take relations between Israel and India to new heights, says Benjamin Netanyahu: The Congress mocked Narendra Modi with a video. Viacom18 quells rumours of yet another ‘Padmaavat’ delay, says movie will be out on January 25: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama will be released all over the world on the same date in 3D and IMAX formats, the studio said. Burning Iranian oil tanker in East China Sea has sunk, all 32 crew members feared dead: Rescue workers had earlier found three bodies. World Economic Forum ranks India 30th on manufacturing index, says demand for its goods rising: Among BRICS countries, India is ranked behind China but is ahead of Brazil, Russia and South Africa. Coast guard finds voice data recorder of helicopter that went missing off Mumbai coast: Six bodies have been recovered till Sunday evening. Pune builder shot dead in Deccan Gymkhana area: No one has been arrested yet. Twitter account of India’s envoy to UN Syed Akbaruddin hacked briefly: The hackers posted photographs of the Pakistan and Turkish flags.