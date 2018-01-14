The big news: CBI judge Loya’s son denies his father’s death was suspicious, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Retired judges asked CJI to allocate cases transparently, and the Army chief said J&K needs both political initiatives and military operations.
A look at the headlines right now:
- CBI judge Loya’s son tells media he has no suspicions about his father’s death: Anuj Loya asked the media not to harass the family.
- Retired judges write open letter to chief justice, ask for ‘transparent’ allocation of cases: Meanwhile, the Delhi Bar Association said it will ‘take to the streets’ if the crisis is not resolved soon.
- Army chief says military operations should be ‘ramped up’ in J&K to pressurise Pakistan: Bipin Rawat added that the security forces in the state must evolve new strategies and tactics.
- We will take relations between Israel and India to new heights, says Benjamin Netanyahu: The Congress mocked Narendra Modi with a video.
- Viacom18 quells rumours of yet another ‘Padmaavat’ delay, says movie will be out on January 25: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama will be released all over the world on the same date in 3D and IMAX formats, the studio said.
- Burning Iranian oil tanker in East China Sea has sunk, all 32 crew members feared dead: Rescue workers had earlier found three bodies.
- World Economic Forum ranks India 30th on manufacturing index, says demand for its goods rising: Among BRICS countries, India is ranked behind China but is ahead of Brazil, Russia and South Africa.
- Coast guard finds voice data recorder of helicopter that went missing off Mumbai coast: Six bodies have been recovered till Sunday evening.
- Pune builder shot dead in Deccan Gymkhana area: No one has been arrested yet.
- Twitter account of India’s envoy to UN Syed Akbaruddin hacked briefly: The hackers posted photographs of the Pakistan and Turkish flags.