A look at the headlines right now:

Supreme Court rift has been resolved, says Bar Council of India: Manan Mishra said that it was necessary to maintain the sanctity of the top court and avoid politicising the issue. Indian jawans killed 7 Pakistani soldiers in retaliatory strikes along LoC in Poonch, says Army: The Pakistani Army, however, pegged the toll at four and said its troops had killed three Indian soldiers. Body of Dalit girl with 19 injuries found in Haryana’s Jind, medical exam reveals gang-rape: In another case in the state, a 23-year-old woman in Faridabad was allegedly abducted and gang-raped in a moving car. Benjamin Netanyahu receives ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, pays homage at Raj Ghat: The Israeli leader said the visit to India has been ‘deeply moving’ for him and his wife. Floor of Indonesia stock exchange collapses, dozens injured: However, the stock exchange reopened for the afternoon trading session at its usual time. Catholic school body moves MP High Court, seeks protection from Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad: The Catholic Diocesan Schools’ Association accused the ABVP of trying to incite communal tension in the state. Members of right-wing outfits allegedly beat up men claiming ‘love jihad’ in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat: The men who thrashed the victims reportedly belonged to the Hindu Yuva Vahini and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Centre cannot deny passports to Indian citizens who seek asylum abroad, says Delhi High Court: Authorities refused the appellants passports because they were ‘likely to engage in activities prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India.’ Eleven children injured as masked assailants open fire at a school in Russia: A teacher and a teenage student suffered serious neck injuries. Rajsamand murder accused linked killing to ‘love jihad’ to hide his affair, says chargesheet: Police also said they had recovered a diary in which Regar had written down all the remarks he made in the murder videos.