The big news: Bar Council of India says SC crisis is over now, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Army said it killed 7 Pakistani soldiers in retaliatory action, and the mutilated body of a girl was found near a canal in Haryana’s Jind.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Supreme Court rift has been resolved, says Bar Council of India: Manan Mishra said that it was necessary to maintain the sanctity of the top court and avoid politicising the issue.
- Indian jawans killed 7 Pakistani soldiers in retaliatory strikes along LoC in Poonch, says Army: The Pakistani Army, however, pegged the toll at four and said its troops had killed three Indian soldiers.
- Body of Dalit girl with 19 injuries found in Haryana’s Jind, medical exam reveals gang-rape: In another case in the state, a 23-year-old woman in Faridabad was allegedly abducted and gang-raped in a moving car.
- Benjamin Netanyahu receives ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, pays homage at Raj Ghat: The Israeli leader said the visit to India has been ‘deeply moving’ for him and his wife.
- Floor of Indonesia stock exchange collapses, dozens injured: However, the stock exchange reopened for the afternoon trading session at its usual time.
- Catholic school body moves MP High Court, seeks protection from Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad: The Catholic Diocesan Schools’ Association accused the ABVP of trying to incite communal tension in the state.
- Members of right-wing outfits allegedly beat up men claiming ‘love jihad’ in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat: The men who thrashed the victims reportedly belonged to the Hindu Yuva Vahini and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.
- Centre cannot deny passports to Indian citizens who seek asylum abroad, says Delhi High Court: Authorities refused the appellants passports because they were ‘likely to engage in activities prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India.’
- Eleven children injured as masked assailants open fire at a school in Russia: A teacher and a teenage student suffered serious neck injuries.
- Rajsamand murder accused linked killing to ‘love jihad’ to hide his affair, says chargesheet: Police also said they had recovered a diary in which Regar had written down all the remarks he made in the murder videos.