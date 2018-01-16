A look at the headlines right now:

No change in Supreme Court’s Constitution Bench, despite press conference by senior judges: The five-judge Constitution bench will begin hearing cases such as the one challenging the validity of the Aadhaar system from Wednesday. Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Pravin Togadia found unconscious hours after outfit said he was missing: He is believed to have fainted because of low blood sugar and has been hospitalised. Two men arrested for allegedly murdering an 11-year-old in Panipat, raping her corpse: In separate incidents, the body of Dalit girl with 19 injuries was found in Jind; four men allegedly abducted, gangraped a 23-year-old woman in Faridabad; and a man was arrestedfor allegedly mutilating a 10-year-old’s genitalia with a stick in Panchkula. Mumbai Police arrest co-owner of Mojo’s Bistro in Kamala Mills fire case: A sessions court had rejected Yug Tulli’s anticipatory bail plea last week. Rocket lands inside Indian embassy compound in Kabul, no injuries reported: Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj confirmed the incident. Teen dies while watching jallikattu in Madurai: S Kalimuthu was hit by a bull near the finishing point, reports said. Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles reveals she was sexually abused by USA team doctor: Larry Nassar was jailed last month for 60 years for child porn charges. Nine dead in clashes between militias near Tripoli airport: Flights to and from the airport in Tripoli have been suspended and redirected to Misurata. Congress says inquiry into CBI judge Loya’s death necessary to rule out foul play: Singhvi demanded that the Supreme Court or high court should conduct the investigation. Supreme Court asks Gujarat government for status report on Asaram rape case: The top court asked the state government to file the report by January 22.