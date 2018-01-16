The big news: Judges who spoke against CJI left out of crucial cases, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: VHP leader Pravin Togadia was found unconscious after he was reported missing, and 4 sexual assault cases were reported in Haryana in one day.
A look at the headlines right now:
- No change in Supreme Court’s Constitution Bench, despite press conference by senior judges: The five-judge Constitution bench will begin hearing cases such as the one challenging the validity of the Aadhaar system from Wednesday.
- Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Pravin Togadia found unconscious hours after outfit said he was missing: He is believed to have fainted because of low blood sugar and has been hospitalised.
- Two men arrested for allegedly murdering an 11-year-old in Panipat, raping her corpse: In separate incidents, the body of Dalit girl with 19 injuries was found in Jind; four men allegedly abducted, gangraped a 23-year-old woman in Faridabad; and a man was arrestedfor allegedly mutilating a 10-year-old’s genitalia with a stick in Panchkula.
- Mumbai Police arrest co-owner of Mojo’s Bistro in Kamala Mills fire case: A sessions court had rejected Yug Tulli’s anticipatory bail plea last week.
- Rocket lands inside Indian embassy compound in Kabul, no injuries reported: Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj confirmed the incident.
- Teen dies while watching jallikattu in Madurai: S Kalimuthu was hit by a bull near the finishing point, reports said.
- Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles reveals she was sexually abused by USA team doctor: Larry Nassar was jailed last month for 60 years for child porn charges.
- Nine dead in clashes between militias near Tripoli airport: Flights to and from the airport in Tripoli have been suspended and redirected to Misurata.
- Congress says inquiry into CBI judge Loya’s death necessary to rule out foul play: Singhvi demanded that the Supreme Court or high court should conduct the investigation.
- Supreme Court asks Gujarat government for status report on Asaram rape case: The top court asked the state government to file the report by January 22.