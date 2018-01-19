A look at the headlines right now:

Supreme Court rejects plea challenging CBFC’s certificate for ‘Padmaavat’: The court dismissed the the petitioner’s claim that the film was a threat to law and order. Two civilians killed, many injured after Pakistan resumes firing in Kashmir, says Indian Army: The Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire agreement in RS Pura, Arnia, Chadwal, Ramgarh sectors. Pakistan must do more to address matters related to terrorism, must prosecute Hafiz Saeed, says US: US believes the Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief was behind the terror attacks in Mumbai in 2008, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said. India and Israel have understanding over stance against terrorists along LoC, says Benjamin Netanyahu: We are not enemies of Pakistan and Pakistan should not be our enemy either, the Israeli PM told Times Now. China is a ‘disruptive power’, must be contained, say Naval chiefs of India, Australia, Japan and US: Beijing’s naval power was expanding and it had been ignoring international law, Japanese Admiral Katsutoshi Kawano said. Mumbai fire started because of hookah being served at Mojo’s Bistro, finds BMC report: The civic body has recommended criminal action against the owners of Kamala Mills Compound and the architects and interior designers of the two restaurants. At least eight killed as powerful storm ‘Friederike’ rages across Europe: Power outages left one lakh people without electricity in Germany. Kerala woman arrested after admitting to strangulating son, setting his body ablaze: The police are exploring if Jayamol had an accomplice while committing the crime. SC dismisses plea against acquittal of ‘Peepli Live’ director Mahmood Farooqui in rape case: The court said that the case was ‘very well decided’ by the Delhi High Court. Girlfriend among three arrested for murder of former national-level boxer: Jitendra Mann’s body was found in his flat in Greater Noida on January 12.