The big news: SC rejects plea against CBFC certificate to ‘Padmaavat’, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Two civilians were killed and many injured in cross-border firing in Kashmir, and the US said Pakistan must prosecute Hafiz Saeed.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Supreme Court rejects plea challenging CBFC’s certificate for ‘Padmaavat’: The court dismissed the the petitioner’s claim that the film was a threat to law and order.
- Two civilians killed, many injured after Pakistan resumes firing in Kashmir, says Indian Army: The Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire agreement in RS Pura, Arnia, Chadwal, Ramgarh sectors.
- Pakistan must do more to address matters related to terrorism, must prosecute Hafiz Saeed, says US: US believes the Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief was behind the terror attacks in Mumbai in 2008, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said.
- India and Israel have understanding over stance against terrorists along LoC, says Benjamin Netanyahu: We are not enemies of Pakistan and Pakistan should not be our enemy either, the Israeli PM told Times Now.
- China is a ‘disruptive power’, must be contained, say Naval chiefs of India, Australia, Japan and US: Beijing’s naval power was expanding and it had been ignoring international law, Japanese Admiral Katsutoshi Kawano said.
- Mumbai fire started because of hookah being served at Mojo’s Bistro, finds BMC report: The civic body has recommended criminal action against the owners of Kamala Mills Compound and the architects and interior designers of the two restaurants.
- At least eight killed as powerful storm ‘Friederike’ rages across Europe: Power outages left one lakh people without electricity in Germany.
- Kerala woman arrested after admitting to strangulating son, setting his body ablaze: The police are exploring if Jayamol had an accomplice while committing the crime.
- SC dismisses plea against acquittal of ‘Peepli Live’ director Mahmood Farooqui in rape case: The court said that the case was ‘very well decided’ by the Delhi High Court.
- Girlfriend among three arrested for murder of former national-level boxer: Jitendra Mann’s body was found in his flat in Greater Noida on January 12.