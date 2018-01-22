Two firefighters were injured after a major fire broke out at a manufacturing unit on Monday in Mumbai’s Marol area in the Andheri East suburb. The blaze also destroyed a part of the premises, PTI reported.

The fire broke out in a building in the Mistry Industrial Complex around 1.15 am, an unidentified fire brigade official told PTI. The flames had spread to the electrical wiring and other installations, he said. Eight fire engines were sent to the spot.

Firefighters managed to douse the flames after several hours, but two of them sustained injuries during the operation. They were taken to Cooper Hospital in Juhu and discharged after some minor treatment, the fire brigade official said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Several such fires were reported in Mumbai over the past month. On January 19, a blaze broke out at the Navrang Studio in Lower Parel. The same day, there was another fire in Thane’s Giriraj Heights. One person died on January 6 in a fire at Cinevista Studio in Kanjurmarg.

On January 3, four people were killed and five injured after a fire broke out in a residential building in Mumbai’s Andheri (East). On December 28, 2017, 14 people were killed and over a dozen injured after a fire broke out at a building in the city’s Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel.