A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Economic Survey says GDP growth will recover to 7%-7.5% in 2018-’19: But the survey said farm incomes can drop by 25% because of climate change. 
  2. Gunmen attack military academy in Kabul, 5 soldiers and 4 militants killed: Clashes between security forces and the attackers went on for five hours. 
  3. Triple talaq law will help Muslim women lead fearless lives, President Kovind says as he opens Budget Session: In his address to the MPs, the president appealed to political parties to reach a consensus on simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.    
  4. SC-appointed panel makes ‘adverse remarks’ against Allahabad HC judge in MCI case, says report: The panel reportedly submitted its findings to Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra last weekend. 
  5. BJP ally Nitish Kumar says the idea of simultaneous polls is not ‘feasible’: The Bihar chief minister said while he supports the idea, his government will not hold state elections until its term ends in 2020.    
  6. Polling underway for bye-elections in key Rajasthan, West Bengal constituencies: Alwar, Ajmer and Mandalgarh in Rajasthan and Uluberia and Noapara in West Bengal are voting today. 
  7. Tamil Nadu government reduces bus fares marginally, new rates come into effect today: As fares were only reduced by Rs 1, the Opposition DMK said it will go ahead with its plan to hold state-wide agitations on Monday.    
  8. Two people killed after bus falls into canal in Murshidabad: Some locals alleged a delayed response by the police and torched a police vehicle.  
  9. Big wins for Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar at the 2018 Grammy Awards: The major awards of the night went to Bruno Mars, including Song and Album of the Year, and Kendrick Lamar bagged all the wins in the Rap category.
  10. I wouldn’t say I am a feminist, I am for everyone, says US President Donald Trump: In an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, the American leader said he usually tweets himself, sometimes ‘in bed, sometimes at breakfast’.