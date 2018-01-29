A look at the headlines right now:

Economic Survey says GDP growth will recover to 7%-7.5% in 2018-’19: But the survey said farm incomes can drop by 25% because of climate change. Gunmen attack military academy in Kabul, 5 soldiers and 4 militants killed: Clashes between security forces and the attackers went on for five hours. Triple talaq law will help Muslim women lead fearless lives, President Kovind says as he opens Budget Session: In his address to the MPs, the president appealed to political parties to reach a consensus on simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. SC-appointed panel makes ‘adverse remarks’ against Allahabad HC judge in MCI case, says report: The panel reportedly submitted its findings to Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra last weekend. BJP ally Nitish Kumar says the idea of simultaneous polls is not ‘feasible’: The Bihar chief minister said while he supports the idea, his government will not hold state elections until its term ends in 2020. Polling underway for bye-elections in key Rajasthan, West Bengal constituencies: Alwar, Ajmer and Mandalgarh in Rajasthan and Uluberia and Noapara in West Bengal are voting today. Tamil Nadu government reduces bus fares marginally, new rates come into effect today: As fares were only reduced by Rs 1, the Opposition DMK said it will go ahead with its plan to hold state-wide agitations on Monday. Two people killed after bus falls into canal in Murshidabad: Some locals alleged a delayed response by the police and torched a police vehicle. Big wins for Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar at the 2018 Grammy Awards: The major awards of the night went to Bruno Mars, including Song and Album of the Year, and Kendrick Lamar bagged all the wins in the Rap category. I wouldn’t say I am a feminist, I am for everyone, says US President Donald Trump: In an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, the American leader said he usually tweets himself, sometimes ‘in bed, sometimes at breakfast’.