A look at the headlines right now:

Economic Survey says GDP growth will recover to 7%-7.5% in 2018-’19: The survey said farm incomes can drop by 25% because of climate change, and also has a section on gender this year. Kasganj SP transferred, Governor Ram Naik calls clashes a blot on Uttar Pradesh’s reputation: The parents of Chandan Gupta, who was shot dead in the incident on January 26, refused the state government’s offer of compensation. Mehbooba Mufti rejects BJP’s demand to withdraw FIR against Army men over Shopian killings: The investigation will be taken to its logical conclusion, said the Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, whose party PDP is in alliance with the BJP. Congress leader Jagdish Tytler says Rajiv Gandhi travelled around north Delhi during the 1984 riots: Former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal claimed the former prime minister had ‘supervised’ the riots. Nagaland People’s Front, BJP and eight other parties decide to boycott the Assembly elections: The 10 parties signed a bond against contesting the polls. China says it is ready to talk to India to resolve differences on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor: India has opposed the project as a part of it would pass through the disputed territory of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Triple talaq law will help Muslim women lead fearless lives, President Kovind says as he opens Budget Session: In his address to the MPs, the president appealed to political parties to reach a consensus on simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. Thirty-two people killed after bus falls into canal in Murshidabad: Some locals torched a police vehicle alleging that the police’s response was delayed. Delhi High Court transfers AAP MLAs’ plea against disqualification to division bench in office-of-profit case: The division bench will hear the matter on Tuesday. Gunmen attack military academy in Kabul, 5 soldiers and 4 militants killed: Clashes between security forces and the attackers went on for five hours.