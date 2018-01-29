The big news: Economic Survey paints optimistic picture of the growth story, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The SP of Kasganj in UP was transferred following communal clashes, and Mehbooba Mufti said an FIR against Army men would not be withdrawn.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Economic Survey says GDP growth will recover to 7%-7.5% in 2018-’19: The survey said farm incomes can drop by 25% because of climate change, and also has a section on gender this year.
- Kasganj SP transferred, Governor Ram Naik calls clashes a blot on Uttar Pradesh’s reputation: The parents of Chandan Gupta, who was shot dead in the incident on January 26, refused the state government’s offer of compensation.
- Mehbooba Mufti rejects BJP’s demand to withdraw FIR against Army men over Shopian killings: The investigation will be taken to its logical conclusion, said the Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, whose party PDP is in alliance with the BJP.
- Congress leader Jagdish Tytler says Rajiv Gandhi travelled around north Delhi during the 1984 riots: Former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal claimed the former prime minister had ‘supervised’ the riots.
- Nagaland People’s Front, BJP and eight other parties decide to boycott the Assembly elections: The 10 parties signed a bond against contesting the polls.
- China says it is ready to talk to India to resolve differences on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor: India has opposed the project as a part of it would pass through the disputed territory of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
- Triple talaq law will help Muslim women lead fearless lives, President Kovind says as he opens Budget Session: In his address to the MPs, the president appealed to political parties to reach a consensus on simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.
- Thirty-two people killed after bus falls into canal in Murshidabad: Some locals torched a police vehicle alleging that the police’s response was delayed.
- Delhi High Court transfers AAP MLAs’ plea against disqualification to division bench in office-of-profit case: The division bench will hear the matter on Tuesday.
- Gunmen attack military academy in Kabul, 5 soldiers and 4 militants killed: Clashes between security forces and the attackers went on for five hours.