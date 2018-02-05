A look at the headlines right now:

Supreme Court may set up panel to ensure safety of couples in intercaste, inter-faith relationships: The bench condemned khap panchayats for inciting violence and demanded that the Centre do more to curb honour killings. CBI finds property and bank documents allegedly linked to Delhi minister Satyendar Jain: The agency reportedly found the papers while raiding the houses of Delhi Dental Council Registrar Rishiraj, who was arrested in a separate corruption case. To hold simultaneous polls, Election Commission says five constitutional amendments are needed: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley ruled out the possibility of the next general elections being held later this year with Assembly polls in three states. Markets open to losses in second session after Budget – Sensex loses 275 points, Nifty sheds 86: The day after the Budget was presented, Indian markets faced the biggest intra-day slump in more than a year, though the finance minister has said this is because of global factors, not the LTCG tax. Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after Samajwadi Party protests against Noida shooting: BJP chief Amit Shah is scheduled to make his first speech in the Upper House on Monday. Legislators should not be stopped from practising law, recommends panel set up by Bar Council: The council will make a final decision on the matter only next week as one member of the panel had a differing view. Four soldiers, including an Army captain, killed in alleged ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir: The shelling, allegedly by Pakistani troops, began in Poonch district around 11.15 am on Sunday and spread to Mendhar and Rajouri around 3.30 pm. Telugu Desam Party decides to keep alliance with BJP intact after row over Budget: Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu asked the party’s legislators to protest in Parliament against the allocation to the state in the Union Budget. Indian workers hold demonstrations in US in support of Trump’s merit-based immigration proposal: They gathered outside the White House from across the United States, urging the president to eliminate the green card backlog. North Korea to send ceremonial head of state Kim Yong-nam to the South for the first time in years: He will lead a 22-member delegation during his three-day visit, but it is unclear whether he will attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics.