The big news: SC tells khap panchayats to stay out of inter-caste marriages, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A CBI raid revealed AAP Satyendar Jain leader owns property worth millions, and Arun Jaitley ruled out having simultaneous elections this year.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Supreme Court may set up panel to ensure safety of couples in intercaste, inter-faith relationships: The bench condemned khap panchayats for inciting violence and demanded that the Centre do more to curb honour killings.
- CBI finds property and bank documents allegedly linked to Delhi minister Satyendar Jain: The agency reportedly found the papers while raiding the houses of Delhi Dental Council Registrar Rishiraj, who was arrested in a separate corruption case.
- To hold simultaneous polls, Election Commission says five constitutional amendments are needed: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley ruled out the possibility of the next general elections being held later this year with Assembly polls in three states.
- Markets open to losses in second session after Budget – Sensex loses 275 points, Nifty sheds 86: The day after the Budget was presented, Indian markets faced the biggest intra-day slump in more than a year, though the finance minister has said this is because of global factors, not the LTCG tax.
- Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after Samajwadi Party protests against Noida shooting: BJP chief Amit Shah is scheduled to make his first speech in the Upper House on Monday.
- Legislators should not be stopped from practising law, recommends panel set up by Bar Council: The council will make a final decision on the matter only next week as one member of the panel had a differing view.
- Four soldiers, including an Army captain, killed in alleged ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir: The shelling, allegedly by Pakistani troops, began in Poonch district around 11.15 am on Sunday and spread to Mendhar and Rajouri around 3.30 pm.
- Telugu Desam Party decides to keep alliance with BJP intact after row over Budget: Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu asked the party’s legislators to protest in Parliament against the allocation to the state in the Union Budget.
- Indian workers hold demonstrations in US in support of Trump’s merit-based immigration proposal: They gathered outside the White House from across the United States, urging the president to eliminate the green card backlog.
- North Korea to send ceremonial head of state Kim Yong-nam to the South for the first time in years: He will lead a 22-member delegation during his three-day visit, but it is unclear whether he will attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics.