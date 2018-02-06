A look at the headlines right now:

Government’s refusal to disclose details of the Rafale deal shows it is a scam, says Rahul Gandhi: The Centre will brand all those who ask about the price of the fighter jets ‘anti-national’, the Congress president said in a sarcastic tweet. Militant escapes after opening fire inside Srinagar hospital, two policemen killed: A red alert warning has been sounded in Jammu and Kashmir Capital and the area near the hospital has been cordoned off. India says it is disturbed by the emergency declared in the Maldives: The Ministry of External Affairs said that New Delhi was carefully monitoring the situation. A law cannot be declared unconstitutional because of fear of misuse, says SC at Aadhaar hearing: Justice DY Chandrachud said it was necessary to establish that the legislation is a colourable one in order to strike it down.

Sensex ends 561 points down, Nifty below 10,500 on cues from Wall Street’s record losses: On Monday, the Dow Jones in the United States recorded its biggest decline since the 2008 financial crisis. Parliament adjourned multiple times after protests by TMC, TDP and Akali Dal: In the Lok Sabha, leaders of the Telugu Desam Party shouted slogans and held up placards demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh. Taxpayers won’t be issued demand notice in case of small error in income tax returns, says CBDT: The department’s chairperson, Sushil Chandra, said the step was aimed to provide relief to small and salaried class of taxpayers. Two killed, thousands evacuated as floods hit South Jakarta in Indonesia: The governor said nearly 6,500 people were displaced by the floods. Ritu Sarin wins International Press Institute’s Award for Excellence in Journalism: The institute said her ‘work of investigation into national and international crimes’ made her the committee’s unanimous choice. Father and uncle of Delhi photographer’s girlfriend admit to killing him, say police: They did not show any remorse and said they are ready to face trials, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vijay Kumar said.