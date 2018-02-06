The big news: Rahul Gandhi calls the Rafale jet deal with France a scam, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Two policemen died after a militant opened fire in a Srinagar hospital, and India said it was disturbed by the emergency in the Maldives.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Government’s refusal to disclose details of the Rafale deal shows it is a scam, says Rahul Gandhi: The Centre will brand all those who ask about the price of the fighter jets ‘anti-national’, the Congress president said in a sarcastic tweet.
- Militant escapes after opening fire inside Srinagar hospital, two policemen killed: A red alert warning has been sounded in Jammu and Kashmir Capital and the area near the hospital has been cordoned off.
- India says it is disturbed by the emergency declared in the Maldives: The Ministry of External Affairs said that New Delhi was carefully monitoring the situation.
- A law cannot be declared unconstitutional because of fear of misuse, says SC at Aadhaar hearing: Justice DY Chandrachud said it was necessary to establish that the legislation is a colourable one in order to strike it down.
- Sensex ends 561 points down, Nifty below 10,500 on cues from Wall Street’s record losses: On Monday, the Dow Jones in the United States recorded its biggest decline since the 2008 financial crisis.
- Parliament adjourned multiple times after protests by TMC, TDP and Akali Dal: In the Lok Sabha, leaders of the Telugu Desam Party shouted slogans and held up placards demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh.
- Taxpayers won’t be issued demand notice in case of small error in income tax returns, says CBDT: The department’s chairperson, Sushil Chandra, said the step was aimed to provide relief to small and salaried class of taxpayers.
- Two killed, thousands evacuated as floods hit South Jakarta in Indonesia: The governor said nearly 6,500 people were displaced by the floods.
- Ritu Sarin wins International Press Institute’s Award for Excellence in Journalism: The institute said her ‘work of investigation into national and international crimes’ made her the committee’s unanimous choice.
- Father and uncle of Delhi photographer’s girlfriend admit to killing him, say police: They did not show any remorse and said they are ready to face trials, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vijay Kumar said.