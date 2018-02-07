The big news: Maldives SC does a U-turn on freeing political prisoners, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Two people were killed after an earthquake struck Taiwan, and Asian markets recovered on positive cues from the US’ Wall Street.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Supreme Court of Maldives revokes order to free nine political prisoners: India had earlier said that it is disturbed by the emergency declared in the Maldives.
- Two dead, over 200 injured in Taiwan after earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes Hualien city: Several building collapsed or were damaged in the quake.
- Asian markets calm down as Wall Street recovers after days of losses: The prospect of monetary tightening across the world, however, remained a long-term challenge, analysts said.
- Uttar Pradesh recorded highest number of communal incidents in 2017, followed by Karnataka, says Centre: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir told Parliament on Tuesday that 111 people had died in 822 communal incidents across India in 2017.
- After special ‘Padmaavat’ screening, Rajasthan High Court quashes FIR against Bhansali and actors: Justice Sandeep Mehta held that the movie reflected ‘our glorious past’ and ‘there is no question of religious feelings being hurt’.
- US research facility backs out of IIT-Madras event on cancer after Ramdev is named chief guest: The MD Anderson Cancer Centre said it was no longer a sponsor for the event, and that its name and logo were being used without permission.
- US Congressmen introduce bill to cut non-military aid to Pakistan:Representatives Thomas Massie and Mark Sanford said the funds should instead be used for infrastructure projects in the US.
- Court frames terror charges against Indian Mujahideen’s Yasin Bhatkal in illegal arms factory case: The Delhi court said the next hearing would be held on March 7.
- Taxpayers won’t be issued demand notice in case of small error in income tax returns, says CBDT: The department’s chairperson, Sushil Chandra, said the step was aimed to provide relief to small and salaried class of taxpayers.
- British court rejects WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s plea to have his arrest warrant quashed: His lawyers argued that the warrant could be dismissed because Sweden had dropped the rape charges against him.