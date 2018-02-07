A look at the headlines right now:

Supreme Court of Maldives revokes order to free nine political prisoners: India had earlier said that it is disturbed by the emergency declared in the Maldives. Two dead, over 200 injured in Taiwan after earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes Hualien city: Several building collapsed or were damaged in the quake. Asian markets calm down as Wall Street recovers after days of losses: The prospect of monetary tightening across the world, however, remained a long-term challenge, analysts said. Uttar Pradesh recorded highest number of communal incidents in 2017, followed by Karnataka, says Centre: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir told Parliament on Tuesday that 111 people had died in 822 communal incidents across India in 2017. After special ‘Padmaavat’ screening, Rajasthan High Court quashes FIR against Bhansali and actors: Justice Sandeep Mehta held that the movie reflected ‘our glorious past’ and ‘there is no question of religious feelings being hurt’. US research facility backs out of IIT-Madras event on cancer after Ramdev is named chief guest: The MD Anderson Cancer Centre said it was no longer a sponsor for the event, and that its name and logo were being used without permission. US Congressmen introduce bill to cut non-military aid to Pakistan:Representatives Thomas Massie and Mark Sanford said the funds should instead be used for infrastructure projects in the US. Court frames terror charges against Indian Mujahideen’s Yasin Bhatkal in illegal arms factory case: The Delhi court said the next hearing would be held on March 7. Taxpayers won’t be issued demand notice in case of small error in income tax returns, says CBDT: The department’s chairperson, Sushil Chandra, said the step was aimed to provide relief to small and salaried class of taxpayers. British court rejects WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s plea to have his arrest warrant quashed: His lawyers argued that the warrant could be dismissed because Sweden had dropped the rape charges against him.