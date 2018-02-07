A look at the headlines right now:

If Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was the first PM, all of Kashmir would have been ours, Modi tells Lok Sabha: The prime minister accused the Congress of splitting the country in 1947. Reserve Bank of India keeps interest rates unchanged: The repo rate remains at 6% and the reverse repo rate at 5.75%. Supreme Court cancels Goa mining leases, asks government to restart the auction process: Companies can carry out mining only till March 16, and have to obtain environmental clearance to get fresh leases after that, the top court said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s estranged wife Jashodaben injured in accident: She has some minor injuries and is not in danger, reports said. Supreme Court of Maldives revokes order to free nine political prisoners: Three judges – two were arrested early on Tuesday – said they were withdrawing their order ‘in light of the concerns raised by the president’. ‘Muslims should not live in this country,’ says BJP MP Vinay Katiyar: He was responding to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s demand for a law that punishes anyone calling Indian Muslims ‘Pakistanis’. Supreme Court miffed with Delhi traffic police for not implementing proposals on decongesting roads: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the government will buy 2,000 buses and embark on a tree-planting drive to reduce pollution. Stop ‘tiranga yatras’ if they cause violence, says sister of youth murdered during Kasganj violence: The family was in Lucknow to meet Chief Minister Adityanath. Sensex, Nifty50 fail to sustain morning gains, turn flat before RBI monetary policy: Buoyed by calmer Asian markets, the market had recovered some losses during early trading hours. BJP files complaint against Malayalam poet Sreekumar for ‘speaking against Sangh Parivar’: BJP State President Kummanam Rajasekharan refuted claims that right-wing group members had attacked the poet.