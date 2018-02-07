The big news: Narendra Modi blames Congress for India’s partition, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Reserve Bank of India kept interest rates unchanged, and the Supreme Court revoked mining leases in Goa.
A look at the headlines right now:
- If Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was the first PM, all of Kashmir would have been ours, Modi tells Lok Sabha: The prime minister accused the Congress of splitting the country in 1947.
- Reserve Bank of India keeps interest rates unchanged: The repo rate remains at 6% and the reverse repo rate at 5.75%.
- Supreme Court cancels Goa mining leases, asks government to restart the auction process: Companies can carry out mining only till March 16, and have to obtain environmental clearance to get fresh leases after that, the top court said.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s estranged wife Jashodaben injured in accident: She has some minor injuries and is not in danger, reports said.
- Supreme Court of Maldives revokes order to free nine political prisoners: Three judges – two were arrested early on Tuesday – said they were withdrawing their order ‘in light of the concerns raised by the president’.
- ‘Muslims should not live in this country,’ says BJP MP Vinay Katiyar: He was responding to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s demand for a law that punishes anyone calling Indian Muslims ‘Pakistanis’.
- Supreme Court miffed with Delhi traffic police for not implementing proposals on decongesting roads: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the government will buy 2,000 buses and embark on a tree-planting drive to reduce pollution.
- Stop ‘tiranga yatras’ if they cause violence, says sister of youth murdered during Kasganj violence: The family was in Lucknow to meet Chief Minister Adityanath.
- Sensex, Nifty50 fail to sustain morning gains, turn flat before RBI monetary policy: Buoyed by calmer Asian markets, the market had recovered some losses during early trading hours.
- BJP files complaint against Malayalam poet Sreekumar for ‘speaking against Sangh Parivar’: BJP State President Kummanam Rajasekharan refuted claims that right-wing group members had attacked the poet.