The big news: Two soldiers die in militant attack on Army camp in Sunjwan, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Indian Railways may sack 13,000 employees on unauthorised leave, and the South Korean president met the North Korean chief’s sister.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Militants attack family quarters of Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sunjwan, two soldiers killed: At least six people, including Army personnel, have been injured in the attack, state minister Abdul Rehman Veeri told the Assembly.
- Indian Railways to sack 13,000 employees on ‘unauthorised leave’, say reports: A statement from the railways said this is part of a drive to improve its performance and that supervisors have been told to start ‘weeding out’ the workers.
- South Korean president meets North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s sister at the Winter Olympics: These were the highest level meetings between the two countries in more than a decade.
- Goa CM Manohar Parrikar says he is worried as even girls have started drinking beer: Meanwhile, Goa minister Vijay Sardesai said domestic tourists were the ‘scum of the earth’.
- Syrian anti-aircraft shot down our fighter jet, says Israel military: Israel had struck Iranian facilities in Syria after they had intercepted an Iranian drone in Israeli territory.
- Haryana asks Centre for 150 police companies after Jat leaders threaten to block Amit Shah’s rally: The state government has withdrawn 70 FIRs it filed against 882 people during the 2016 Jat quota agitation.
- India has not responded to queries on Kulbhushan Jadhav, says Pakistan: Pakistani Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said Islamabad had asked New Delhi for details of Jadhav’s service and passport.
- UP leader who made derogatory remarks about Mayawati made BJP state unit’s vice president: Dayashankar Singh had held the same position in the Uttar Pradesh unit before he was removed from the party for six years for his comments.
- Scientists at secret nuclear weapons laboratory in Russia arrested for allegedly mining bitcoin: The Federal Nuclear Centre in Sarov said some engineers had tried to use one of the country’s most powerful supercomputers to mine cryptocurrencies.
- Woman delivers baby outside hospital in Gurugram after being denied admission for not carrying Aadhaar: However, the family of the woman have said that they do not want to file a complaint against the hospital administration.