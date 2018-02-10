A look at the headlines right now:

Militants attack family quarters of Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sunjwan, two soldiers killed: At least six people, including Army personnel, have been injured in the attack, state minister Abdul Rehman Veeri told the Assembly. Indian Railways to sack 13,000 employees on ‘unauthorised leave’, say reports: A statement from the railways said this is part of a drive to improve its performance and that supervisors have been told to start ‘weeding out’ the workers. South Korean president meets North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s sister at the Winter Olympics: These were the highest level meetings between the two countries in more than a decade. Goa CM Manohar Parrikar says he is worried as even girls have started drinking beer: Meanwhile, Goa minister Vijay Sardesai said domestic tourists were the ‘scum of the earth’. Syrian anti-aircraft shot down our fighter jet, says Israel military: Israel had struck Iranian facilities in Syria after they had intercepted an Iranian drone in Israeli territory. Haryana asks Centre for 150 police companies after Jat leaders threaten to block Amit Shah’s rally: The state government has withdrawn 70 FIRs it filed against 882 people during the 2016 Jat quota agitation. India has not responded to queries on Kulbhushan Jadhav, says Pakistan: Pakistani Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said Islamabad had asked New Delhi for details of Jadhav’s service and passport. UP leader who made derogatory remarks about Mayawati made BJP state unit’s vice president: Dayashankar Singh had held the same position in the Uttar Pradesh unit before he was removed from the party for six years for his comments. Scientists at secret nuclear weapons laboratory in Russia arrested for allegedly mining bitcoin: The Federal Nuclear Centre in Sarov said some engineers had tried to use one of the country’s most powerful supercomputers to mine cryptocurrencies. Woman delivers baby outside hospital in Gurugram after being denied admission for not carrying Aadhaar: However, the family of the woman have said that they do not want to file a complaint against the hospital administration.