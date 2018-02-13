The big news: Cochin Shipyard blast claims five lives, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Security forces killed two militants in Srinagar, and a report by ADR said Chandrababu Naidu is the richest chief minister in India.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Five dead, 11 injured after blast at Cochin Shipyard: The explosion took place on board ONGC’s drill ship Sagar Bhushan, which was docked at the yard for repairs.
- Two militants killed on second day of encounter near Karan Nagar CRPF camp in Srinagar: The security forces had launched their final assault on the terrorists, who were holed up in an abandoned building near the camp.
- Andhra Pradesh’s Chandrababu Naidu the richest CM, Tripura’s Manik Sarkar the poorest, finds ADR report: As many as 11 out of 31 chief ministers have criminal cases against them.
- Security forces recover another soldier’s body during Sunjuwan attack clearance operations: The toll in Saturday’s attack has now risen to six jawans, one civilian and three militants.
- Rescue workers find 200 body parts strewn across Russian plane crash site: So far, 400 pieces of the plane and both flight recorders have been recovered.
- Centre may change law to allow victims of child sexual abuse to report crime years later: If the proposed amendment is passed, there will be no time limit within which a complaint must be filed.
- Jharkhand government will set up a committee to define ‘hunger deaths’: The decision was made after the state recorded a series of deaths over the past few months that activists claim were caused by starvation.
- Youth Congress leader hacked to death in Kannur: The party has accused the CPI(M) of targeting 30-year-old Muhammad Shuhaib.
- RBI tightens bad loans framework – banks now must refer large defaulters for insolvency: The central bank has abolished all existing mechanisms to restructure stressed accounts.
- Half the mountain springs in Indian Himalayan region are drying up, warns NITI Aayog: The organisation has asked all stakeholders to comment by February 19 on its draft report in order to decide what can be done to save the water bodies.