A look at the headlines right now:

Five dead, 11 injured after blast at Cochin Shipyard: The explosion took place on board ONGC’s drill ship Sagar Bhushan, which was docked at the yard for repairs. Two militants killed on second day of encounter near Karan Nagar CRPF camp in Srinagar: The security forces had launched their final assault on the terrorists, who were holed up in an abandoned building near the camp. Andhra Pradesh’s Chandrababu Naidu the richest CM, Tripura’s Manik Sarkar the poorest, finds ADR report: As many as 11 out of 31 chief ministers have criminal cases against them. Security forces recover another soldier’s body during Sunjuwan attack clearance operations: The toll in Saturday’s attack has now risen to six jawans, one civilian and three militants. Rescue workers find 200 body parts strewn across Russian plane crash site: So far, 400 pieces of the plane and both flight recorders have been recovered. Centre may change law to allow victims of child sexual abuse to report crime years later: If the proposed amendment is passed, there will be no time limit within which a complaint must be filed. Jharkhand government will set up a committee to define ‘hunger deaths’: The decision was made after the state recorded a series of deaths over the past few months that activists claim were caused by starvation. Youth Congress leader hacked to death in Kannur: The party has accused the CPI(M) of targeting 30-year-old Muhammad Shuhaib. RBI tightens bad loans framework – banks now must refer large defaulters for insolvency: The central bank has abolished all existing mechanisms to restructure stressed accounts. Half the mountain springs in Indian Himalayan region are drying up, warns NITI Aayog: The organisation has asked all stakeholders to comment by February 19 on its draft report in order to decide what can be done to save the water bodies.