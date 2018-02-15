A look at the headlines right now:

Seventeen killed, many injured after former student opens fire at Florida school: The gunman was arrested in a neighbouring city about an hour after the incident. Suspected Indian Mujahideen militant who was on the run since Batla House encounter arrested: More than 165 people have died in the incidents that Aziz Khan was involved in, the Delhi Police said. South African President Jacob Zuma steps down: The 75-year-old leader said violence and division within the African National Congress had influenced his decision. Top police officers conspired to kill Sohrabuddin Sheikh, says brother’s lawyer in Bombay HC: The High Court is hearing pleas challenging the discharge of several police officers in the alleged fake encounter case. Family of CRPF jawan killed in Srinagar attack returns government’s Rs 5-lakh compensation: Mujahid Khan’s family members and people in his village were unhappy as no senior minister or official was present at his funeral ceremony. Punjab National Bank detects fraudulent transactions worth Rs 10,000 crore: The bank’s share price fell over 10% after it informed the BSE. Case filed against viral song ‘Manikya Malarayi Poovi’ for allegedly hurting Muslim sentiments: A police officer said the complainants had been asked to provide video proof of their claims. Donald Trump criticises India for import tax on Harley-Davidson bikes, threatens ‘reciprocal tax’: The US President said India imposing an import tax, while the US does not was an example of ‘unfair trade’ practices. Day after Owaisi’s comment on Muslims, Army says it does not communalise martyrs: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi had pointed out on Tuesday that most of the soldiers killed in the attack were Muslims. Google tests new AI-based system that adds a smart reply to messages on all apps: The new system can be used in many apps, including WhatsApp, Allo, Facebook Messenger, Android messages, Skype, direct messages on Twitter and Slack.