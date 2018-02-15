The big news: Ex-student kills 17 in Florida school shooting, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Suspected Indian Mujahideen militant Aziz Khan was arrested, and South African President Jacob Zuma resigned amid political pressure.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Seventeen killed, many injured after former student opens fire at Florida school: The gunman was arrested in a neighbouring city about an hour after the incident.
- Suspected Indian Mujahideen militant who was on the run since Batla House encounter arrested: More than 165 people have died in the incidents that Aziz Khan was involved in, the Delhi Police said.
- South African President Jacob Zuma steps down: The 75-year-old leader said violence and division within the African National Congress had influenced his decision.
- Top police officers conspired to kill Sohrabuddin Sheikh, says brother’s lawyer in Bombay HC: The High Court is hearing pleas challenging the discharge of several police officers in the alleged fake encounter case.
- Family of CRPF jawan killed in Srinagar attack returns government’s Rs 5-lakh compensation: Mujahid Khan’s family members and people in his village were unhappy as no senior minister or official was present at his funeral ceremony.
- Punjab National Bank detects fraudulent transactions worth Rs 10,000 crore: The bank’s share price fell over 10% after it informed the BSE.
- Case filed against viral song ‘Manikya Malarayi Poovi’ for allegedly hurting Muslim sentiments: A police officer said the complainants had been asked to provide video proof of their claims.
- Donald Trump criticises India for import tax on Harley-Davidson bikes, threatens ‘reciprocal tax’: The US President said India imposing an import tax, while the US does not was an example of ‘unfair trade’ practices.
- Day after Owaisi’s comment on Muslims, Army says it does not communalise martyrs: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi had pointed out on Tuesday that most of the soldiers killed in the attack were Muslims.
- Google tests new AI-based system that adds a smart reply to messages on all apps: The new system can be used in many apps, including WhatsApp, Allo, Facebook Messenger, Android messages, Skype, direct messages on Twitter and Slack.