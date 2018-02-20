The big news: AAP claims mob beat up party leaders at Delhi secretariat, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre opened the coal mining sector to private firms, and fresh strikes took the toll in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta to 194.
A look at the headlines right now:
- AAP claims mob assaulted party leaders at Delhi secretariat, minister files police complaint: The party’s accusation came after Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash claimed that two AAP MLAs manhandled him at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office.
- Centre opens up coal mining sector for private firms, ends Coal India’s monopoly: Minister Piyush Goyal said market forces would determine the mineral’s prices and improve efficiency.
- Fresh strikes take toll in Eastern Ghouta to 194 in two days: Unicef issued a blank statement expressing outrage against child casualties.
- Two arrested for allegedly raping, brutally assaulting tribal woman in West Bengal: The woman was found in an unconscious state under a bridge nearly 18 hours after the attack.
- Fitch Ratings, Moody’s place Punjab National Bank under ratings review after Rs 11,380-crore scam: Delhi High Court asked the police to investigate a cheating case against Mehul Choksi.
- Private hospitals are inflating medical bills, says drug pricing authority: The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority found that a hospital was billing a patient Rs 189.95 for a single injection that it bought for Rs 13.64.
- Virat Kohli becomes first Indian to cross 900 points in ICC ODI player rankings: The India captain now has 909 points to his name and lies seventh in the all-time table.
- SC rejects Centre’s plea to extend Assam National Register of Citizens publication deadline: The top court ordered the government to adhere to the original target date of May 31.
- Oxfam chief apologises for charity’s damage to Haitians, ‘murdering babies in cots’ comment:The organisation is under scanner after reports of alleged sexual exploitation in 2011 during relief work.
- India test-fires nuclear-capable ballistic missile Agni-II off Odisha coast: The missile has a strike range of more than 2,000 km.