AAP claims mob assaulted party leaders at Delhi secretariat, minister files police complaint: The party’s accusation came after Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash claimed that two AAP MLAs manhandled him at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office. Centre opens up coal mining sector for private firms, ends Coal India’s monopoly: Minister Piyush Goyal said market forces would determine the mineral’s prices and improve efficiency. Fresh strikes take toll in Eastern Ghouta to 194 in two days: Unicef issued a blank statement expressing outrage against child casualties. Two arrested for allegedly raping, brutally assaulting tribal woman in West Bengal: The woman was found in an unconscious state under a bridge nearly 18 hours after the attack. Fitch Ratings, Moody’s place Punjab National Bank under ratings review after Rs 11,380-crore scam: Delhi High Court asked the police to investigate a cheating case against Mehul Choksi. Private hospitals are inflating medical bills, says drug pricing authority: The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority found that a hospital was billing a patient Rs 189.95 for a single injection that it bought for Rs 13.64. Virat Kohli becomes first Indian to cross 900 points in ICC ODI player rankings: The India captain now has 909 points to his name and lies seventh in the all-time table. SC rejects Centre’s plea to extend Assam National Register of Citizens publication deadline: The top court ordered the government to adhere to the original target date of May 31. Oxfam chief apologises for charity’s damage to Haitians, ‘murdering babies in cots’ comment:The organisation is under scanner after reports of alleged sexual exploitation in 2011 during relief work. India test-fires nuclear-capable ballistic missile Agni-II off Odisha coast: The missile has a strike range of more than 2,000 km.